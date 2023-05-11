Home » Electric cars from China on the German market: amazing examples
Technology

Electric cars from China on the German market: amazing examples

by admin
Electric cars from China on the German market: amazing examples

CArlos Tavares, head of the Stellantis group with the Peugeot, Fiat and Opel brands, warns of unequal opportunities for market entry. Lars Klingbeil, the chairman of the SPD, says it is “my claim that electric cars come from our big, proud manufacturers, not from China”. Visitors to the recent auto show in Shanghai are amazed at the force with which the Chinese manufacturers are pushing into their home market. And also to Europe, no one has any doubts about that anymore.

Will the Europeans be able to assert themselves? Will they be granted access to the Chinese market in the same way as Chinese manufacturers are granted access to Western markets? The debate is reminiscent of times when the Japanese came to Europe. Then the South Koreans. Now the Chinese. With the difference that the politically flanked spread of electric cars has removed a technical hurdle, one of considerable height.

See also  After announcing the establishment of a factory in Europe!BYD's stock price soared, and Warren Buffett, the stock god, also strongly supported--fast technology--technology changes the future

You may also like

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom:...

The most beautiful AIO currently on the market!...

Fedner RIFF Bluetooth Speaker Guitar AMP Review Otome...

Update for Fritzbox and Co.: All functions and...

Marzia Polito, the Italian who helped Google create...

American startup Vast plans to use SpaceX rockets...

Smartphone, laser beamer, vacuum cleaner & more on...

Marzia Polito, the Italian who helped Google create...

Owl’s Eye ASUS GeForce RTX 4080 16GB GDDR6X...

Google’s artificial intelligence excludes Europe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy