Electric cars: Holland ahead of Germany and France when it comes to charging points

A comprehensive charging infrastructure is the be-all and end-all for electromobility. Europe is making steady progress in terms of expansion. Nowhere today are there as many public charging points as in the Netherlands. Germany has almost caught up with France in 2022, but is the leader in public fast charging infrastructure. However, in order to achieve the goal of the federal government (2030: 1 million charging points) and the European Union (2030: 3.5 million), the expansion must be accelerated.

At Power2Drive Europe, visitors will learn how more speed can be brought into this project.

More than 250 companies will present their latest products and solutions at the international trade fair for charging infrastructure and electromobility. Power2Drive Europe is part of The smarter E Europe and will take place from June 14th to 16th, 2023 at Messe München. A total of over 2,200 exhibitors are taking part and over 85,000 visitors are expected.

Electromobility is the key to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector and thus counteracting climate change. But: In order for electromobility to be practicable, it needs a nationwide, needs-based and user-friendly charging infrastructure. Their expansion is progressing in Europe (see graphic): 450,478 publicly accessible charging points were installed in 2022, more than 60 percent of them in the Netherlands, France and Germany. The Netherlands, with 111,821 charging points, is still the front runner when it comes to expanding the publicly accessible charging infrastructure. France (83,317) claims second place just ahead of Germany (82,609), followed by Italy (30,787). Spain ranks fifth with 29,539 charging points, displacing Sweden from the top 5 countries in Europe.

However, all countries will have to step up their efforts if they want to achieve the goals of the European Commission’s Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR).

According to AFIR, fast charging points with 150 kilowatts (kW) – a total of one million charging points – will be available along the most important motorways at intervals of 60 kilometers by 2025. 3.5 million charging stations are planned for 2030. There are currently only 47,819 DC charging stations in Europe (according to AFIR categorization).

Larger-area states such as Germany and France are increasingly focusing on the expansion of fast charging points, which convert the alternating current (AC) from the grid directly into direct current (DC). DC charging stations with an output of 50 kW and above bring more range to the e-car faster than AC charging stations, whose alternating current is converted into direct current in the e-car. Germany is the European leader when it comes to the number of public DC charging points:

With 12,833 DC charging points, there are significantly more here than in France (8,220), Spain (5,013), Italy (3,295) or the Netherlands (2,754).