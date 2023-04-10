With the ID.7, the first real electric sedan from VW awaits us. Now the Wolfsburg have prepared their new flagship for the first trips. It shows that Volkswagen now wants to be at the forefront.

ID.7 is coming: VW reveals details about the new electric flagship

With the ID.7, VW is leaving the usual paths that the Wolfsburg-based carmaker has previously trodden with its e-cars. Neither a compact car nor an SUV, the ID.7 will be the first purely electric sedan on the well-known MEB platform, which VW is thus pushing to its limits.

This is most evident in the immense reach, which Volkswagen calls: Two battery versions are to be offered. According to VW, they come to 615 and up to 700 km with a load. These are still provisional values ​​that have not been independently confirmed by WLTP testing. However, it is unlikely that much will change.

At the start – planned for autumn 2023 – VW offers, however first only the smaller battery with 77 kWh capacity at. This battery is also found in most other models from the ID family. Later, the greater range with a new 85-kWh-Battery be reached. VW has increased the charging capacity to up to 200 kW, provided that there is a corresponding fast charging station.

The ID.7 also wants to impress with one thing in particular low drag coefficient (cd value) of 0.22. VW positions itself behind Mercedes. In terms of efficiency, the Stuttgart-based company is currently leading with its electric flagship EQS.

A new one also provides the necessary power in the largest body of the ID family to date Rear engine with a power of 210 kW (286 hp). This means that the ID.7 easily outperforms all previous VW e-cars – also with a new top speed of 180 km/h. Otherwise, the Wolfsburg e-cars lock up from 160 km/h.

Inside, VW installs a head-up display as standard, among other things. The classic view in the cockpit on the driver’s display is reduced to the essentials. A 15-Zoll-Touchscreen is home to the other software functions such as the infotainment system, as announced by VW. Improvements have been made here in detail. Nevertheless, in the ID.7 it remains the case that practically all functions via the touchscreen be controlled. For the ID.2, on the other hand, Volkswagen had announced the return of physical buttons and controls.

With the equipment – ​​including seats that are excellent for back health – the ID.7 is aiming for the upper class. A proud wheelbase of 2.97 m ensures space in the interior, with which the ID.7 could be aimed at potential BMW and Mercedes customers.

ID.7 under 60,000 euros? VW must deliver the basic version

The VW remains – at least at the entry price – well below what premium customers of German manufacturers are used to: VW wants in the basic version under 60,000 euros demand. The official presentation of the ID.7 is scheduled for April 17th.

Then it should also become clearer which equipment is available at a starting price of less than 60,000 euros – and how far up the purchase price can climb. Above all, the large battery in the ID.7 Pro S, as the top version is called, will be much more expensive.

The ID.7 is considered the electric counterpart to the Passat. However, it should not replace VW’s popular model. On the contrary, VW is also relaunching the classic combustion engine Passat this year.