Who does not know that? After a few washes, the new clothes no longer look so fresh and the first lint or knots have formed. To get rid of this problem, you can use electric lint razors. These devices quickly remove unwanted lint and make clothes look nice again. In this guide we will explain everything you need to know about electric lint razors.

functionality



Electric lint shavers remove lint and tangles from clothing by shearing the fibers on the surface of the fabric. The devices work with rotating blades that move quickly and shear off the lint and nodules. The blades are mostly made of stainless steel and can be replaced depending on the model.

Most lint razors have an adjustable height setting that allows the device to be adjusted to different fabric types and thicknesses. Using a lint shaver can make clothes look and feel like new again without the need to replace them.

However, care should be taken when using electric lint shavers to avoid damaging clothing. For example, you should avoid putting too much pressure on the device or staying in one spot for too long. Also, make sure clothes are clean and dry before using the lint razor to avoid damage.

It is a good idea to turn the garment inside out first and gently test the lint razor on the inside before using it on the outside. In this way you can ensure that the device does not damage the fabric and that you achieve the desired result.

selection criteria



Every electric lint razor works? No, because when buying a lint razor you should pay attention to the following criteria:

Perfomance: Higher performance provides faster results, but can also result in higher power consumption. Battery pack: A rechargeable battery offers more flexibility as you can use the device anywhere. However, battery-powered devices have the disadvantage that they are often a bit more expensive. Sound: High-quality blades last longer and ensure a better result. In addition, branded products offer replacement blades – no-name manufacturers rarely or not at all.

Reference products in practice



We looked at a total of four popular electric lint razors on Amazon. This is where a “classic” from Philips, a Philips clone and a no-name product with a battery and double razor heads come into play:

Philips GC026 Fusselrasierer



The Philips GC026 Fusselrasierer is a battery-powered device that offers ease of use and good results. The price is 13 euros. With three height settings, you can adapt the device to the different materials and gently remove the unwanted fluff and nodules. The device has a simple structure and is easy to clean. One downside, however, is that it only runs on batteries, meaning it will cost more in the long run than a rechargeable device. It can therefore be used flexibly. If the batteries are empty, new ones are used – or sustainable AA rechargeable batteries.

Beautural 719NA-0001



The Beautural Fabric Shavers costs the same as the Philips model at around 13 euros and is a battery-operated device that is equipped with two speeds and two height settings. It can be used on a variety of garments and gives good results. In terms of looks, it is similar to the Philips GC026, which suggests that both models come from the same factory. It only differs from the Philips model when it comes to height adjustment.

Zhibai Fusselrasierer



The rechargeable one Zhibai Lint Razor costs around 30 euros. It is a device with a rechargeable battery. With three height settings and a set of spare blades, it is ideal for cleaning different types of clothing. The device has a simple structure and is easy to clean. According to the manufacturer, the rechargeable battery lasts around 60 minutes. However, one downside can be that it takes some time to charge the battery. Visually, the Zhibai lint shaver is very similar to the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer (comparative test).

Conopu Fusselrasierer



The Conopu Fusselrasierer costs around 25 euros. This is a rechargeable device with three height settings and a set of spare blades. Special feature: The electric razor from Conopu offers two razor heads. Like all other models, it is easy to use and achieves good results. The device also has a cleaning brush that makes it easy to remove the shorn fluff. The blades are made of stainless steel and the device is easy to clean. An advantage of the Conopu Lint Shaver is that it has a powerful battery that ensures a long service life. As with the Zhibai model, the manufacturer specifies the battery life as 60 minutes.

Comparison of the reference models



Compared to the other devices, the Conopu lint razor has the advantage of a powerful battery that ensures a longer service life. The included cleaning brush is also a practical feature. However, the Conopu Lint Shaver is slightly more expensive than the other models and doesn’t offer additional speeds or adjustable height settings. Therefore, the choice of device depends on individual requirements and needs.

In comparison, all four devices have their advantages and disadvantages. The Philips GC026 is a solid battery powered device that is easy to use and delivers good results. The Beautural fabric razor is visually identical to the Philips model, except for the speed. This gives both models an edge over the Zhibai and Conopu products – there are replacement blades!

The products from Conopu and Zhibai are in no way inferior to the devices from Philips and Beautural. All four models are thorough. Anyone who appreciates a permanently integrated battery for travel should use the Conopu or Zhibai. Anyone who relies on replacement blades and replaceable rechargeable batteries or batteries is better off with Philips or Beautural. Above all, the Philips GC026 convinces all along the line. It offers three height settings and the option of exchangeable batteries for just 13 euros.

Conclusion

