Electric Love Festival 2023: Organizer reports successful anniversary edition

In a nutshell: The Electric Love Festival 2023 took place at the Salzburgring and transformed the region into the largest dance floor in Europe over the past four days. With an impressive line-up and well-known DJs such as Scooter, Robin Schulz and Steve Aoki, the music fans celebrated exuberantly and created a euphoric atmosphere. The next edition of the festival will take place on July 4-6, 2024, and the first 5,000 tickets are on sale now.

International renowned festival

The Electric Love Festival has established itself as one of the largest electronic dance music festivals in Europe. It was even voted one of the top 25 festivals in the world by the renowned DJ Mag. The DJ superstars not only inspire the thousands of visitors on site, but also reach millions of people via their social media profiles.

The opening show of the festival is an absolute highlight with an impressive light show and spectacular fireworks. The closing event, which is accompanied by Salzburg DJs, also offers emotional moments and a breathtaking pyro show. The Electric Love Festival ends every year with a spectacular finale that delights visitors.

Positive balance and anticipation for the future

The Electric Love Festival not only offers musical highlights, but also a variety of other activities. Visitors can explore the activity areas and enjoy refreshing drinks at the ELF ORGANICS Beach on the beautiful Lake Fuschl. The brand new “BlueBoXX Roller Disco” was also a great success at its premiere.

Electric Love Festival 2023 was a great success. The atmosphere was exuberant and peaceful, the cooperation between the organizers and the emergency services worked smoothly. Planning for the next edition of the festival in 2024 has already started and the first 5,000 Limited Loyalty tickets are available in advance.

Let’s continue at the “Shutdown Festival”

Experience 5 stages, 50+ artists, 7 different genres and 12 hours of unrivaled harder styles. On August 5, 2023, the decommissioned nuclear power plant in Zwentendorf will become the hip meeting place for the Harder Styles scene. With renowned top stars such as Ran-D, Rebelion and Harris & Ford, the already sold-out festival promises to be an unforgettable event. More information at shutdownfestival.at.

