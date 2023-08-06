Electric or combustion engine? Experts argue about the best car drive

E-car or combustion engine? Opinions differ on this question, and not only among car fans and drivers. Even recognized experts do not always agree. Business professional Hans-Werner Sinn’s rejection of the ban on combustion engines received sharp criticism – from no less professional quarters.

Combustion off a mistake? Expert sharply criticizes the EU plan

Hans-Werner Sinn, long-time president of the ifo Institute for Economic Research, can rightly not be described as a fan of electric cars. More specifically, Sinn does not believe in the upcoming ban on combustion engines in the EU, which is due to come into force in 2035.

“Climate change is accelerating because of the combustion ban”, so sense in the Bild newspaper (via Welt). “It ruins our auto industry, lowers our living standards and subsidizes other countries, especially China.” If Germany uses and buys less crude oil, the price would go down worldwide, which in turn could attract more interest from other countries.

Since it also too little sustainably generated electricity If there were, more e-cars would also ensure more lignite-fired power generation, Sinn continued. CO₂ emissions can only be seriously reduced if if “everyone or almost everyone participates, because what we don’t use, others will use.”

E-cars the right choice? “Hans-Werner Sinn is wrong”

With his defensiveness, the respected economic expert has now proper headwind experience. Claudia Kemfert, Head of the Department for Energy, Transport and Environment at the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), criticizes this directly: “Hans-Werner Sinn is wrong”, she explains to Watson. And further:

I do not agree at all with the statement that Germany’s phase-out of the internal combustion engine would lead to the unused oil being used elsewhere and would even accelerate the climate crisis. The opposite is the case.

According to Kemfert, e-mobility is at a tipping point. Interest in electric cars is increasing. The reason for the success is clear: The electric motor is cheaper than the combustion engine. That’s right, because electric motors are technically easier to implement and can therefore usually be produced more cheaply. They also work more efficiently, thus saving additional energy.

Of course, this advantage is not reflected in the purchase price of e-cars. This is due to the in return higher cost of specific batteries of electric cars.

E-car or combustion engine? Customers must also ask themselves this question. When it comes to costs, there is no clear winner:

For Kemfert, however, it remains clear: “The thesis is wrong and should in fact only lead to the fact that Politicians and the public should be unsettled.” Watson does not make it clear where she takes the certainty of Sinn’s intentions from.

Experts disagree: e-car or combustion engine, what really helps?

Especially since there are also voices that keep sense alive. The economist Veronika Grimm, for example, explains that successful climate protection must be global. “Only if it is ultimately more attractive worldwide to grow on the basis of climate-friendly technologies can we as humanity be successful” (source: Welt).

Sinn is right that “the narrowed focus on national and European climate protection ultimately harms climate protection”. However, it is not said that the end of the combustion engine in the EU will do more harm than good.

