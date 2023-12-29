Electronic passport, why request it and the costs

When traveling outside the European Union it is necessary to have a valid passport with you, i.e. issued by competent authorities and, obviously, not expired. The one in electronic format represents an alternative to the paper document, which can often become damaged or deteriorate over time. This travel document uses the Informatic tecnology to improve the security and efficiency of border control procedures.

Unlike traditional paper passports, the electronic one contains an integrated microchip that stores the biometric and personal data of the holder like the photofingerprints and biographical information.

The chip allows verification authorities to more quickly and effectively authenticate the identity of the passport holder and check the validity and integrity of the document. Additionally, the e-passport can be used for access to automated controls of borders, which allow travelers to cross borders more quickly and without passing through a manual control of a human operator.

How to request an electronic passport

Requiring an electronic passport varies based on the country you live in. In Italy it is necessary to do one request Of release of the passport, correctly filled in and signed. You must go to the relevant office to submit your application and make sure you bring everything that is required. Or just book or request it online at passportnline.poliziadistato.it/

In particular, you must have with you a valid identity documentor, as an identity card or other document recognized by the State. Furthermore, you need to take a photograph and a fingerprint, as these data will be stored in the microchip of the electronic document.

You must also have one with you photocopy of your document identity card and one or two recent, color passport photos, with the specifications indicated by local regulations for passport photographs. The photography must be recent and of good quality, just as it is possible that a birth certificate may be requested.

Other documents required may include those that prove the information provided in the passport application, such as a driving license or other documents proving citizenship. However, as mentioned, the required documents can vary depending on the country where the passport is required and specific rules of the national government. Each country has its own electronic passport issuing system.

It is advisable to contact the relevant office to request detailed information on the documents required to obtain an e-passport in your country. It is also possible to check whether booking an appointment is required at the relevant office. In many cases, you will need to make an appointment to apply and have your photo and impression taken.

Wait for the document processing; often it will take several days or often a few weeks to get your e-passport which is better for go much earlier of any planned trip or holiday. Then it is a good idea to take note of the office opening hours for collecting the document, to avoid any inconveniences such as finding it closed.

Electronic passport costs

To get an electronic passport you need to pay various expenses. These last include rates for requesting the document, for the passport photo, for processing the application or for issuing the electronic passport itself. Furthermore, there are additional expenses involved optional services such as shipments by post or urgent shipment.

The costs to be incurred for the creation of the electronic passport may vary: second in the country of issuing, therefore it is advisable to consult the competent authorities of your country to find out about the specific costs for issuing the document. For example, in Italy it varies depending on theage of the applicant and the validity of the passport itself.

For Italian citizens of age the document worth ten years and the cost of the electronic passport is 116 euro. If you opt for a passport that is valid for three years, the price drops to 93,50 euro. For Italian citizens who are minors (from 0 to 17 years old) the cost of the electronic passport is valid for three years and is 46,50 euro. In the case of homeless people, the cost to be paid is 73.50 and is valid for three years.

In any case, the costs to be incurred may be subject to variations over time, therefore it is advisable to check with the Police Headquarters or Revenue Agency at the time of the request. As mentioned, the costs of the electronic passport can also vary depending on the country of origin. For example, in the United States an electronic passport has a cost that can vary depending on the country in which it is requested. The average cost is $110compared to 116 euros in Italy.

Even in the USA these costs can change depending on the situation to various factors such as the age of the applicant, the urgency of the request and any additional services. In fact, it is always advisable to consult the website of the embassy or consulate of your country to obtain accurate information on the cost of the electronic passport.