“Electronic Peripherals” ASRock’s weekly K hit the news this week and released the Linux version of the AI ​​QuickSet software tool

ASRock Launches Linux Version of AI QuickSet Software Tool and Announces Support for Microsoft Dynamic Lighting Function

Taipei, Taiwan – This week, ASRock (3515) closed in the red, but made significant strides in the technology industry. The company launched the Linux version of the AI QuickSet software tool, allowing Linux platform users to quickly experience a wider range of artificial intelligence (AI) applications. ASRock also announced that its motherboards now support the Microsoft Dynamic Lighting function, responding to the standardized RGB ecosystem.

The Linux version of ASRock AI QuickSet software tool supports the Ubuntu 22.04.3 desktop version (64-bit) operating system, using Docker technology to simplify the installation and configuration process of AI applications. The powerful computing capabilities provided by ASRock’s AMD Radeon® RX 7900 series graphics cards and AMD ROCm software platform support more diverse open-source AI applications, providing Linux users with a richer AI program experience.

The software tool launched by ASRock is the same as the Windows version, simplifying the installation and configuration process of AI applications, and ensuring optimal performance without complex configuration settings. ASRock’s motherboards will be the first to support the RGB dynamic lighting function built into the Microsoft Windows 11 operating system, allowing users to control the motherboard’s RGB multi-color lighting without installing any third-party control software.

ASRock’s technological breakthrough in supporting Microsoft’s dynamic light source function makes it the first in the industry to offer this feature. Users can update the Windows 11 operating system to version 23H2, and download and install the beta version firmware from the ASRock official website to enable the dynamic light source function.

These advancements showcase ASRock’s strong software and hardware R&D capabilities and commitment to user satisfaction, making ASRock AI QuickSet software tool an excellent choice for quickly experiencing AI applications on the Linux platform.

