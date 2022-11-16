news/1.jpg?versionId=l0hLMoE4wKFitOisItZUGO_BCrgCWOEl” media=”(min-width: 992px)”>

Elgato announced the release of the new product “Stream Deck+” for its live broadcast controller product line, which will be equipped with LCD buttons, infinite rotary buttons and screen touch bar, providing a variety of efficient new ways to interact with applications or tools, making the workflow faster and more efficient Smoother and more intuitive.

Compared with the Stream Deck live broadcast controller, the new generation of Stream Deck + has added many new designs on the hardware, including 8 LCD buttons, four infinite rotary buttons, and a screen touch bar, all of which allow users to Directly control various software-related settings such as brightness and volume.

There are over 100 plugins available for Stream Deck+, and it is also possible to set buttons or dials as keyboard shortcuts. So whether it’s content creation, live streaming, photo editing or graphic design, it can be done more easily and efficiently.

In addition, Stream Deck+ can be used painlessly with the software developed by Elgato, including Camera Hub, Control Center and the highly regarded Wave Link virtual mixer. Users of Stream Deck+ can unlock related services and enjoy a variety of professional audio-visual effects. control functions, such as VST effects such as equalization, compression, or mixing.

Elgato also has a large number of pattern marking sets and background pattern databases for the touch screen bar. The knobs can be selected from silver or gold keycaps (additional purchase is required), allowing users to fully customize the Stream Deck + custom to express your personal style.

In addition, Stream Deck+ users can access thousands of copyright-free tracks and sound effects, which can be set for one-touch playback with LCD interactive buttons. Users can also use the included USB-C to USB-A cable to connect to a PC or Mac, and Stream Deck + can be transformed into the core element of mastering all settings.

Stream Deck+ utilizes the powerful Stream Deck software to simplify the operation of various settings and the process of daily use to the greatest extent. Just drag and drop the plug-in on the LCD button or the dial, you can easily set the function of each button, and even add an interface with unlimited pages, and classify all operations related to the same application or the same work , Stored inside.

Players can initiate one or more actions by simply tapping a single LCD button, such as start streaming, play intro video, unmute the microphone, turn on lights, launch applications, open web pages, and more.

The rotary knob can be used to adjust volume, image details, lens zoom, brightness, white balance and other settings related to numerical increment and decrement. Users can also “stack” multiple settings on one rotary knob, and pressing the rotary button will cycle through the set operations.

In addition, the change in value when the knob is turned will be displayed on the touch bar on the screen, and the user can also tap the touch bar to start the operation, or slide the touch bar to change the interface of each page on the touch bar. Stream Deck+ can even automatically switch the interface displayed on the touch bar when the user switches applications.

