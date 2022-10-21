Microsoft launched the “Xbox Design Lab” wireless controller customization service in Taiwan in August this year. (Picture / Microsoft)

After Microsoft’s “Xbox Design Lab” wireless controller customization service officially launched in August this year, it has been well received by many players. Now is another good news for Taiwanese players. From now on, Microsoft Taiwan has announced the opening of customization for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, priced from NT$4,290.

Microsoft said that in addition to customizing the color of each part of the controller and adding laser engraving, you can also add replaceable accessories such as button pads, joysticks, direction keys and carrying boxes with rich color options. Players create the ultimate customized gaming experience that best suits their personal preferences.

The Xbox Design Lab has fully opened up the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for customization, allowing you to customize the color of each part and add laser lettering. (Picture / Microsoft)

The Xbox Design Lab also offers interchangeable accessories for the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, including pads, joysticks, directional pads, and carrying cases. (Picture / Microsoft)

In addition, the new “Ocean Action” Xbox wireless controller will be officially launched in Taiwan this Friday, October 21st. Its design is inspired by the colors of the ocean and crystal cave, creating a style control that is different from the previous camouflage series. of pastel tones.

In particular, the Ocean Action Special Edition controller can be added to the Razer charging dock in the design style of the series, so that players who love Xbox wireless controllers have different options.

The Ocean Action Special Edition Controller, which will be available this Friday, can be added to the Razer Charging Dock. (Picture / Microsoft)

