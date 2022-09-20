A 13-hour ceremony of planetary scope, with one esteem of 5.1 billion viewers: the funeral of Elizabeth II was an event from the Guinness Book of Records, also on social networks.

In this regard they have been analyzed online conversations (social platforms, online news, forums and blogs), from the early hours of yesterday until late at night, in relation to the two most popular hashtags on the Internet during the day. Quotes for the Queen’s funeral (hashtag #QueensFuneral) were almost 280 thousand, by just under 27 thousand unique authors, whose contents involved (like + reaction + comments and shares) 3.1 million people. The maximum peak was recorded between 13:45 and 14:00 with about 7,500 citations in just a quarter of an hour.

Volume of conversations that generated a potential reach, the so-called “opportunity to be seen”, or precisely the opportunity that theoretically had based on these volumes of conversations to be exposed to content related to #QueensFuneral, 7.5 billion views on the topic. Based on our experience, we reasonably estimate that the actual reach is 375 million impressions, of actual views, before duplication.

For the Queen (hashtag #QueenElisabethII) the citations were about 172m, by over 16 thousand unique authors, whose contents involved 1.5 million subjects. The maximum peak was between 18:00 and 18:15 with almost 4 thousand citations in 15 minutes.

Conversation volume that generated a potential reach of 4.1 billion views, which we estimate is actually 205 million impressions, before duplication. Slightly more women than men participated in such conversations online. Of course, the most used language was English followed by Italian, which accounts for 4.8% of the conversations relating to the Queen and 1.4% of those of her about her funeral. More than Spanish despite this being used by far greater numbers of people.

Evidence, if necessary, of how much the disappearance of Elizabeth II has affected the collective imagination in our country. Among the many Italians who spoke during the funeral that that we liked the most is a very colorful image. On the other hand, what has generated the greatest involvement on a global level is a portrait of the Duchess of Wales, Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Henry, Duke of Sussex.

The United States and Europe were the two continents in which there was the greatest number of online conversations on the subject but, as the infographic summarizing the results of our analysis shows, the whole world attended the farewell to the Queen.

Farewell in which a sentiment, emotions and, indeed, feelings prevailed, positive in the verbalizations of the people, confirming the excellent image that Elizabeth II had built over time. A challenge for the personal branding, if we want to see it in these terms, of King Charles III, who according to a survey of YouGov would be surpassed by his son William in terms of approval, and more generally for the image of the British monarchy. Especially among young people who, always according to YouGov, only minimally think that the monarchy is good and right for the British.

One thing is certain, general grief for the Queen’s disappearance. As the emoji cloud shows, the cloud with the 100 most used emojis in association with funeral conversations, with tears, broken hearts and / or blacks as a sign of mourning.