The Queen Elizabeth it was a influencer. He has inspired numerous meme sui socialcontributed to the “Twitter irony”, surprised the network (and social networks) with his viral videos: in the most recent, for the Platinum Jubilee, he took tea with the bear Paddington and kept pace with We Will Rock You with his spoon.

In the 1952when his reign began, it was invented the optical fiber and the airbag. Seventy years later, Elizabeth II left us on the threshold of the metaverso.

Of seven decades full of innovations, and of technological revolutions, the Queen of England has never been a mere spectator. Often, however, she was a protagonist, more than you can imagine.

On March 26, 1976, for example, during a visit to the Royal Signals and Radar Establishment, a military base in Malvern, United Kingdom, Elisabetta sent her first email using the network of Arpanet, forerunner of the web we know and use today. For the occasion, her account was also created: HME2vale a dire “Her Majesty, Elizabeth II”.

“All he had to do was press a series of buttons,” said Peter Kirstein, the man who had the privilege of assisting the Queen in 1976.

Few but significant keys, like those pushed by Elisabetta in October 2014, when she published his first tweet from the London Science Museum.

Also on Twitter, the Queen has been given up for dead several times. In 2015 due to the oversight of a journalist from the Bbc. A year later because of a tweet from a fake account of the British broadcaster, which went viral. They are on Twitterirony of fate, his son Carlo, now king, officially announced the disappearance of his mother.

We owe it to her the presence of the royal family on the internet: in 1997 the Queen baptized the site of the English monarchy which now ‘dresses’ in mourning. “Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022” it reads in white, on the black background, with underneath a vintage photo of Elizabethwith crown and scepter.

Ma the first tech times don’t stop there: in 2006 his Christmas wishes became a podcast available on iTunes; in 2010 the queen opened a Facebook account and in 2011 the Instagram one arrived; in 2012, for her 50th anniversary, she thought of celebrations in 3D.

The subjects will remember her for her composure and solemnity, for the composed discipline that drew on the royal motto “never complain, never explain”. Internet users, and social media users, will regret her for the way she played the game.

Unforgettable, in this regard, the 2012 video created for the inauguration of the London Olympic Games. “James Bond and the Queen”: when she was already 86, the Queen of England pretended to be a secret agent along with the actor Daniel Craig.

Gb, what does the Queen have in her purse? The responses from users on Twitter are hilarious news/regina_elisabetta_morte_internet_meme-364826258/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_364831739&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.lastampa.it”>

On the day of his death, a few hours after the announcement, the social condolences it is not what we are used to when an illustrious person passes away. The memes about the Queen they continue to circulate and will probably do so for some time to come. Immortals like the most popular one, a tribute to its longevity.

“The Internet will remember Queen Elizabeth II through memes – writes Wired Uk -. When we create and share them, we are facing our own uncertainty and we are reflecting on a changing world“.