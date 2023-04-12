Home Technology Ellie gets an HBO themed shirt in the latest The Last of Us: Part I update – The Last of Us: Part I
Ellie gets an HBO themed shirt in the latest The Last of Us: Part I update

Ellie gets an HBO themed shirt in the latest The Last of Us: Part I update

We recently reported on the latest update for The Last of Us: Part I on PC, but now, the PlayStation 5 version of the game has also been updated, not only fixing a bunch of bugs and issues, but also adding some new cosmetic options for Ellie.

This tiny addition to the game allows Ellie to now wear several HBO-themed t-shirts, one from The Wire and another from Mortal Kombat 2 – as anyone who has watched the show will know, Ellie is in Interest in NetherRealm’s combat title is expressed here, though the actual game shares a reference to a fictional title called The Turning instead.

As for the rest of the fixes and improvements, you can find the full list of patch notes here to see if any issues plaguing your The Last of Us: Part I experience on PS5 have been resolved.

