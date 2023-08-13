“Elon is not serious, it’s time to move on”

After Italy has said yes to the cage fight between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, it seems that another unexpected hitch risks putting an end to the preparations for the fight of the century. Indeed, it seems Elon Musk would not be taking the match seriously: to say it is none other than the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg.

In a post on Threads, Zuckerberg said: “I think it is clear to everyone that Elon isn’t taking this seriously and it’s time to move on. Dana White [il Presidente dell’UFC, la principale Federazione di arti marziali miste al mondo] he offered to make the match a legitimate competition for charity. Elon, however, does not want to confirm a date”.

The main problem at the moment would be the health problems of Elon Musk, who in recent days has explained that he will have to undergo back surgery before colliding with the CEO of Meta, who on the other hand is much younger (and much more prepared, given his jujitsu training) than tycoon South African. The timing with which the news of Musk’s operation arrived, just a few hours after Mark Zuckerberg accepted the challenge, made many think that the Tesla CEO would like to back out from the cage fight in the most honorable way possible, apologizing for medical matters.

Even Zuck seems to be convinced that Elon Musk doesn’t tell it right: always on Threads, the CEO of Meta writes that “First he won’t confirm a date, then he says he needs to have an operation and now he’s asking to have one practice rounds in the backyard of my house [dove Mark Zuckerberg ha recentemente fatto installare una “gabbia” da MMA]. If Elon ever seriously proposes a date and location for an official event, he knows where to find me. If not, it’s time to move on. I will focus on competing with people who take this sport seriously.”.

The Elon Musk’s response was not long in comingand it came with the usual sharp irony of the South African tycoon: in a post on XIndeed, Musk wrote “I’m practicing martial arts with my training partner”, showing an image of her holding her daughter. In a comment below the same post, the tycoon he added “is the same size as Mark Zuckerberg”.