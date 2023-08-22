Elon Musk admits: ‘With X we could fail, but we will try to the end’

“The sad truth is that there are no big social networks at the moment. We may fail, as many have predicted, but we will try to the end.” Elon Musk returns to the possible failure of X. It is the second time he has done it in less than a year. Although in this case, rather than an economic failure, the company’s number one seems to indicate the failure to become an important project, to become a platform capable of revolutionizing the history of social networks.

The admission comes after a software programming error that caused the loss of many images posted on the social network until 2014. The error was noticed yesterday. Millions of missing photographs. Some very famous ones, such as the one taken by Ellen DeGeneres, during the 2014 Oscar awards ceremony. Other historic photos, on the other hand, are safe, such as the tweet by @joachimroncin who launched the hashtag #JeSuisCharlie on January 7, 2015, after the attack on the editorial staff of the weekly French Charlie Hebdo, or the photo of Barack and Michelle Obama from 2012, shortly after the confirmation of the president of the United States in the White House.

No certainty about the causes of photo loss

It is currently unknown what may have caused the loss of the photos. Several social media experts claim that the error was caused by an attempt to save on data storage costs. According to The Verge, an authoritative site that deals with digital in the United States, the error could have been caused by a change to the Twitter algorithm in 2016, which allowed the previews of the sites that appear by sharing the link not to be calculated at all. within the limits of 140 characters.

The error may have appeared after Musk decided to slow down access to other social platforms and other sites, such as various information sites that the owner of the social network does not like. A delay of five, ten seconds that affected Facebook, Instagram, Reuters and the New York Times, among others.

Already in November 2022 the first warning: “Bankruptcy is not excluded”

In the background everything that has happened to Twitter – X in the last year: the layoff of 80% of its workforce, a drastic reduction in the number of software engineers, the flight of several top figures of the company, conflicting revenues with Elon Musk. When Musk bought Twitter, 8,000 people were working on it. Today they are 1,400.

In November 2022, shortly after acquiring the platform and starting the first crackdown on employees, Musk had already warned about a possible Twitter bankruptcy. Not in terms of social media, or popularity, but economic: “The bankruptcy of the company is not out of the question”. Only way to avoid it, increase revenue. Mission at the moment more difficult to complete than Musk himself could have imagined. Although in recent months he has told his parents that the company may have taken the path of recovery.

