Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have chosen trainers for their fight

The meeting in the ring between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is likely to turn into one clash (at a distance) between Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jonesthat is, the trainers chosen by the two billionaires to prepare for combat.

Which, and perhaps this is the most important news, could be held for real: these are the signals that come from several sources in the United States, so far not denied by those directly involved. Especially not proven wrong by Musk, who a week ago he challenged his rival to face him in a cageMMA-style.

They fought the same opponent

Among these signals, the main ones come from social networks. And they are not signs to be underestimated, given that the challenge was born right on social networks: Musk tossed the gauntlet on Twitter and Zuck picked it up on Instagram.

The two entrepreneurs never touched the subject personally, but there are those who do it for them: the last one was he podcasts Lex Fridman, who recently had both Zuckerberg and Musk as guests and with both he ventured into a short session of Brazilian jujitsu. From what we understand, the one with the number one of Meta (video above) it would have been longer and more organized, while the one with Tesla’s number one was more “improvised”, but in the end Fridman wrote for both more of the same thing: “It’s really inspiring to see both Mark and Elon try their hand at martial arts”. Adding that, while “I think they would be doing humanity a better service if they trained instead of fighting each other in a cage,” he still “looks forward to training with both of them in the months and years to come.”

In particular, Fridman chirped about being was “extremely impressed” from Musk’s “strength, power and skill, both standing and on the ground”.

Georges St-Pierre will coach Elon Musk

Who knows if he will even think so Georges St-Pierre, a true UFC legend, who will likely be Musk’s coach ahead of the fight with Zuck. It all started (obviously) on Twitter: a few days ago, St-Pierre let Musk know that “I’m a big fan of yours” and above all that “it would be a great honor to be able to help you and train with you for the match against Zuckerberg”. Message referred to the entrepreneur he replied with a laconic, but very clear “let’s do it”.

Of Canadian descent, St-Pierre is a former MMA professional and is regarded among the greatest athletes in the history of this sport: was a multiple title holder in both welterweight and middleweight at the turn of the first and second decade of the 2000s.

twitter: St-Pierre’s invitation to Musk

twitter: Jones’ invitation to Zuck

Jon Jones’ offer for Mark Zuckerberg

At the other corner of this imaginary but increasingly concrete ring, Zuckerberg received a similar offer from Jon Jonesalso via Twitter: “You already know I’m on your side, let me know if you need a training partner,” the current UFC heavyweight champion tweeted.

In this case, Zuck hasn’t (yet?) replied, but in the meantime the president of the UFC, Dana White, he said he spoke to the two entrepreneurs, explaining that they would be “dead serious” about actually doing this fight. Who would like it “to die for”, in short.

From the two companies (which we have compared here) there are obviously no answers officials on this matter: many American colleagues have tried to ask for information, but have not been successful. And we did the same too, with the Meta spokespersons. Even us without being taken seriouslywho knows why.

