New AI programs and apps are introduced almost every minute. A pace that worries experts. They demand a set of rules to forestall possible dangers.

How far can artificial intelligence go, what can it be able to do? What are the risks involved. These questions and others need to be resolved before more systems and programs come to market. Therefore, the organization “Future of Life” calls for a six-month break in development. The desire for a moratorium is supported by Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak and many experts from the AI ​​industry. “Powerful AI systems should only be developed when we are sure that their impact is positive and their risks manageable.”

In addition to Tesla boss Musk, more than 1,000 people signed the request, including Emad Mostaque, head of the AI ​​company Stability AI and several developers from Google’s AI subsidiary DeepMind. The authors of the letter pointed out the dangers of so-called generative AI such as ChatGPT. These programs can simulate human interaction and create text or images based on a few keywords.

loss of control in sight

Little is left of the stupid chatbots, which could only be used very monothematically and even then could not shine through brilliance. Technology has advanced so far that even the developers can no longer understand or effectively control their programs. This could flood the information channels with propaganda and untruths. The fear that such systems could massively affect many sectors is undisputed. For this reason, all developers working on next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) should cease their work in a publicly verifiable manner. If this does not happen immediately, the states would have to impose a moratorium.

Since the presentation of ChatGPT in November 2022, many large corporations have delivered, above all Microsoft and Google, a race for technological leadership in AI. New applications are presented almost every week because companies are getting away from them Technology promise bubbling profits. Some countries like China consider AI to be strategically important and want to give developers great freedom.

“We have to slow down”

According to Future of Life, Sam Altman, head of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, did not sign the appeal. Although Elon Musk is one of the co-founders of this company, he has repeatedly expressed criticism of this topic and called for government regulation.

“The wording isn’t perfect, but the spirit is right: we need to slow down until we better understand the implications,” said Gary Marcus, a New York University professor emeritus and signer of the open letter. Generative AI can do serious damage. “The big players keep secretive about their activities, which makes it difficult for society to defend itself against possible dangers.”

(APA/DPA)