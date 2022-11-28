Yet another provocation on Twitter by its new owner, Elon Musk. This time the billionaire Tesla patron has published a photo of his bedside table, with two pistols (including a musket, with which Musk then made another tweet, “I’m Elon Musket” with a pun), and some cans of Diet Open Cokes. You can also see what looks like a Tibetan meditation bell.

Obviously, a tweet in which weapons are essentially the protagonists did not fail to provoke reactions and controversies, in addition to the usual ironic responses. Commenting Musk, parents and relatives of victims of gun violence, who ask Musk if it is appropriate to tweet things like this, questioning his sanity.

After the controversy with Apple on the same day, in which Musk spoke openly of censorship by Tim Cook’s company and threats to remove Twitter from the App Store, Mr. Tesla did not fail to get talked about again today.