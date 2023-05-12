Elon Musk announces his resignation as CEO of Twitter…

Caught between conversational chatbots and deepfakes, TikTok scandals and flop advertising campaigns, we overlooked Elon Musk for a few days.

Who, voted as he is to launch provocations (one never knows how credible) from the same social network of which he is the managing director, almost daily provides us with material for writing articles.

However, he is back in the limelight, thanks to a chirp, or rather two chirps, one in the past few hours and one… months ago. With which, no less, Elon Musk would announce his resignation as CEO of Twitter. And he would suggest that a woman will replace him, even if not immediately.

Let’s reconstruct what happened. And we can limit ourselves to that, because – when it comes to Musk – it is very difficult to distinguish a concrete declaration of intent from a provocation for the pure sake of being talked about.

Elon Musk: resignation in sight?

He tweets with which Elon Musk would have announced his resignation from Twitter was written on Thursday 11 May.

The text reads: “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in 6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

That is: “I am thrilled to announce that I have hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will start in 6 weeks! My role will transition to executive president and CTO, where I will oversee products, software and sysops.”

Recall that CTO stands for Chief Technology Officer, or whoever makes decisions on the technological aspects of a company’s products While sysop sta per System Operator.

At least three things can be deduced from the message. That the hypothetical resignation of Elon Musk will not be immediate, that a woman will replace him. And that Twitter in the future will become X, the famous “global app” which – together with the colonization of Mars – is among the dreams of the millionaire.

Il quasi December announcement

We were saying that the tweets with which Elon Musk announced his resignation as CEO of Twitter are actually two.

The first it even dates back to last December 21st, as an appendix to an imprudent poll of two days earlier, on the 19th.

When Musk, perhaps to find confirmation of his appeal, asked his followers: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.” That is: “Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will stick to the results of this survey.”

And, as happened to David Cameron for the Brexit referendum, the bravado (with due proportion, of course) backfired on Musk. Because 57.5% of the more than 17.5 million voters said yes, they would welcome Elon Musk’s resignation as CEO of Twitter.

And so, two days later, the boss wrote: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams.” Which translated sounds like this: “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone crazy enough to take the job! After that, I will only manage the software and server teams.”

Evidently, the insane person has been identified, and it is a woman. Who?

The totonomi

It goes without saying that Musk’s statement has sparked hypotheses about who the “she” could be, the woman who will replace him at the top of Twitter.

By far the most trusted name is that of Linda Yaccarino, who is currently the head of advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal. According to some rumors, Yaccarino would have proposed for the position of CEO, also informing some friends (not so trusted as to keep the secret) of her goal.

Yaccarino recently hosted Musk at a publicity conference in Miami, and he hailed NBC and Twitter’s partnership for the upcoming Olympics with enthusiasm.

If she were the chosen one, the confidentiality of the name would also be explained. An NBCUniversal conference with advertisers is scheduled for Monday, May 15, and Yaccarino will be in attendance.

Other candidates

Ma at least two other names are circulating among Twitter’s likely next CEOs.

One is that of Sheryl Sandberg, former chief operating officer of Meta, who in Zuckerberg’s company was able to get digital advertising off the ground.

The other name is that of Sarah Friar, current CEO of Nextdoor and former financial director of the payment company Block, created – curiously – by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Regardless of the figure who will replace Elon Musk after his (theoretical or authentic?) resignation, one would think that the change could be beneficial for the companygiven that in the months of Musk’s management we have witnessed not only many shootings, but also a series of questionable choices, layoffs and authoritarian attitudes.

All from those who presented themselves as the standard bearer of freedom.