Elon Musk announces his retirement as Twitter boss

by admin
A successor has been found, but the Tesla co-founder did not name any. Musk wants to remain on the company’s board of directors.

Elon Musk has announced his resignation as CEO of the short message service Twitter. A successor has been found and will take over in about six weeks, Musk said in a tweet on Thursday. The entrepreneur did not initially name a name. As CTO, he wants to take care of more specific business areas such as products and software in the future.

Musk had already announced at the end of 2022 that he wanted to give up the top office – but only once the successor had been arranged. He had taken over the top post as part of his approximately $ 44 billion (40.18 billion euros) purchase of the Internet platform in October. Musk had always signaled that this was not a permanent solution. He also heads the electric car maker Tesla and the rocket company SpaceX.

Chaos and controversy on Twitter

Musk’s six months as “Head of Twitter” have been characterized by chaos and controversy. After a series of highly controversial decisions, headwinds mounted. His resignation announcement in December followed a self-initiated Twitter poll in which around 57.5 percent of the participants supported his resignation. Musk had previously assured that he would stick to the result of the vote.

Musk’s Twitter purchase raised suspicions from the start. The multi-billionaire justified the takeover as an action to strengthen freedom of speech. However, critics feared a further brutalization of the Internet platform. They worried that the change in ownership could lead to more rampant hate speech, hate speech and disinformation.

Musk has so far failed to address these concerns. On the contrary: With a wave of layoffs, erratic rule changes and other controversial decisions, he shook the online network and frightened advertisers – the most important source of income.

(APA/Reuters/dpa)

