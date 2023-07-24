Elon Musk changed the Twitter logo to an ‘X’

Twitter has a new logo and a new name. During the night, an X was projected onto the west facade of the social media headquarters in San Francisco. Over the weekend, Elon Musk sent the bird symbol of Twitter since 2009 to the attic. In its place an X. While X.com, a domain registered in 1995 by Musk himself and until now a mysterious object of the web, now refers directly to Twitter. Even if the social network is accessed via a browser, an X appears before entering the platform.

“X.com now points to twitter.com,” Musk tweeted on Sunday. First a tentative logo. Then a final one, screened overnight in San Francisco. The Twitter owner announced the change in a series of tweets early Sunday, writing that Twitter would soon change its longstanding logo — a blue bird — to an “X.”

Yaccarino: “We will create a global market of ideas thanks to Artificial Intelligence”

“We will soon be saying goodbye to the Twitter brand and, gradually, to all birds,” Musk wrote just after midnight Sunday. “It’s an exceptionally rare thing, in life or business, to get a second chance to make a profound impact,” Twitter Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino tweeted on Sunday.

“Twitter did this by changing the way we communicate. Now X will go further, transforming the global city square,” she added, describing X as an application that encompasses audio, video, messaging and banking capabilities. “By creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services and opportunities. Powered by artificial intelligence, X will connect us all in ways we’re just starting to imagine,” added the company’s new chief executive officer.

X.com, the app for all things WeChat and model

Musk has previously announced his ambition to use Twitter as the basis of a vision he described as “X.com” and an “app for everything.” In March, Musk said he believed his company could “become the largest financial institution in the world.”

Its model is WeChat, China‘s most popular social network, which is used for everything from messaging to mobile payments to commercial services. Twitter’s new logo is reminiscent of Musk’s previous startup X.com, which later became PayPal after a merger with another company. Last year he tweeted that buying Twitter would bring him closer to “the original vision of X.com.”

