Elon Musk has unveiled xAI, an artificial intelligence “to understand the universe”

Elon Musk has founded a new company that he develops artificial intelligence. It’s called xAI and has the goal of “understanding the nature of the universe”. This is what we read on the company’s official website, where we also learn that xAI “will actively work with X (namely Twitter), Tesla and other companies to achieve its mission”. Is X is Tesla they are companies that belong to Musk.

The new xAI company was registered last April in Nevada.

The xAI team is ideally led by Musk and includes eleven people – all men – who have worked in the past in large companies developing AI: OpenAI, Google ResearchMicrosoft Research, and DeepMind.

The supervisor of xAI is And Hendrycks, who currently serves as director of the Center for AI Safety. The latter is a non-profit association in San Francisco which recently published a short apocalyptic letter comparing the risks deriving from AI to those related to nuclear weapons and pandemics. And the extinction of humanity is assumed if artificial intelligence is not properly regulated. The letter in question was signed by more than 250 artificial intelligence experts including Geoffrey Hinton e Yoshua Bengioconsidered (together with Yann LeCun of Meta) the fathers of modern artificial intelligence based on deep learning.

Elon Musk himself, last March, signed – together with a thousand other experts – another letter in which companies and governments were asked to stop “for six months” the training of generative artificial intelligencesuch as that of ChatGptto avoid economic and social setbacks.

The xAI team will introduce themselves tomorrow, July 14, during a live audio on Twitter. The time of the Twitter Space that will host them has not yet been announced. Right on his social network Musk has already explained that he intends to create an “extremely curious” AI.

“The best thing I can do, from an AI security standpoint, is create one that can understand the nature of the universe,” said the entrepreneur. Then he added: “I think xAI will be pro-humanity in this sense: humanity is much more interesting than non-humanity”.

I often wonder where consciousness starts, as we progress from one cell to ~35 trillion cells. If the Standard Model is correct, then quarks & leptons become “conscious” no later than ~13.8B years from start, assuming there are no sentient aliens. Btw, where are the aliens!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2023

To those who asked him, again on Twitter, if artificial intelligence will have a conscienceMusk replied, “I often wonder where consciousness begins, as we go from one cell to ~35 trillion cells. If the standard model is correct, quarks and leptons become ‘conscious’ no later than ~13.8 billion years since the birth of the Universe, assuming there are no sentient aliens.”

