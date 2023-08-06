Elon Musk is sounding the alarm: the lights will soon go out

Tesla boss Elon Musk is raising the alarm about an impending power crisis. There could be a mega blackout if there is no quick and comprehensive investment in the expansion of power plants. The billionaire has already identified a culprit for the high power consumption: energy-hungry AI applications.

Elon Musk warns of power shortages

At a conference of the American energy industry Elon Musk has urgently warned of an electricity crisis. If the expansion of power plant capacities does not progress quickly and everywhere, then in two years there will be a power shortage. In the United States, many have not yet understood the seriousness of the situation. The growing demand must be met now before it is too late.

Musk calculates that electricity consumption in the USA – partly due to electric cars – will triple by around 2045. A “high degree of urgency” is now required, projects must be tackled earlier than planned. “I can’t stress this enough: we need more power”, Musk said at an energy conference in Austin last month. “No matter how much power you think you need, we need more than that.”

For the increased energy demand Musk also sees AI applications as responsible. The enormously computationally intensive tools require an extraordinary amount of power. In the future, the demand for energy will increase significantly. “In a rapidly changing scenario where demand for electricity is increasing, we need to move much faster,” Musk said (source: The Wall Street Journal).

Tesla also offers solar roofs:

Trillion investment for electricity in the USA

According to a Deloitte study, the demand for electricity in the USA has increased by an average of 1 percent per year over the past 20 years. Still, the country has struggled to keep up with demand in recent years. During heat waves and other peaks in demand power outages are more frequent.

Utilities are currently spending a lot of money to make their systems more resilient. Deloitte estimates that by 2030, the largest US electric companies together up to $1.8 trillion be spent on it.

Elon Musk’s warnings only affect the USA, but should also give those responsible in Germany food for thought. We are facing the same problem here in Germany: e-cars, heat pumps and the increasing electrification of everyday objects are also taking their energy toll in Germany.

