You will allow us to be indelicate, but talking about fake news concerning Elon Musk is an almost paradoxical speech.

Because, let’s face it, the Twitter number one (albeit about to step down) isn’t exactly known for his measured statements. Nor can we find a close correspondence between what he says and what he then implements. In both senses: there have been shots that have not materialized (among the many citable ones, we recall the phantom interest in buying Manchester United.

On the contrary (could it be a coincidence?), when for example it was a case of laying off personnel in quantity, there are no witty tweets that anticipated similar actions.

More generally, the tycoon has a marked tendency to make a striking statement or gesture, and it is not always easy to be able to distinguish the truth from Musk’s hypertrophic imagination.

But whoever gets hurt by the bombshell, we could say, perishes by the bombshell. And Elon Musk himself fell victim to that same tool, artificial intelligence, which he should know well. Especially for announcing (and here we go again) the will to set up an AI antagonist of ChatGPT. But let’s find out what happened.

Elon Musk kisses the robot Catnilla

A few days ago the Net was populated by curious images, in which Elon Musk was seen kissing a robot with female features. In some shots the aforementioned robot has only the face of an attractive girl, in others it could really look like a human dressed in a space suit.

And he, our Elon, what does he do? Either he kisses her, or in any case he encircles her hips showing himself in intimate attitudes. But it doesn’t end there.

Elon Musk’s future wife?

As if the images hadn’t already been unsettling enough, Daniel Marven, an influencer who has almost a million followers on Twitter, thought to make matters worse.

In a chirp published on May 16, together with the aforementioned photos, Marven wrote: “Elon Musk announces his future wife, but who is he? She is the first robot made and specially designed with artificial intelligence to have the personality and characteristics of the woman of his dreams… which is not found in any normal person, because of course, there is no normal person who has all the specifics requests.

Catnilla runs on solar energy without recharging, has sensory means that make her feel sad and happy, and has a balanced and interactive mentality… so that she can share if she is in crisis or express the feelings she is having or what she needs when she is exposed to any psychological stress.

The point of the post is to clarify the dangers of AI in the near future, especially after Tesla released the first Optimus integrated robot.

Guys this guy is not human, he is out of this world.”

Elon Musk kissing a robot: all so absurd as to seem true

The picturesque elements of the story are such and so many that it seems, by saturation, true.

There is an eccentric billionaire, visionary and not always capable of distinguishing truth from imagination. And in any case, this must be acknowledged to him, eager to push the boundaries of the possible further and further (from projects for the colonization of Mars with Starlink, to those of man-machine hybridization with Neuralink).

There are boi robots, a topic brought up by Elon Musk himself a few months ago, when – at Tesla AI Day 2022 – the prototype of the humanoid robot Optimus was precisely unveiled. Musk who, moreover, fired the cleaning staff of Twitter’s San Francisco office, and replaced them with some robots.

And of course there is the big topic of artificial intelligence, towards which the South African-born billionaire’s attitude has gone from initial fear to enthusiasm.

So is it all true? Elon Musk kisses the robot Catnilla, destined to become his future bride?

The hoax

Not even by chance, of course. Although the news soon rebounded on all social networks. And, as happens, in passing from mouth to mouth (indeed, from showcase to showcase) it has taken on ever new colors and details.

The fact is that Elon Musk fell victim to artificial intelligence. And, more specifically, the deepfake.

The alleged shots were in fact artificially produced by the artist Pablo Guerrero, who on his social profiles shows the enormous potential of the now much-quoted Midjourney.

We add that, to protect ourselves from the now increasingly widespread fake news through images, it is good to learn to “read” them. And to remind us, for example, of how the generative AI that works with images often makes gross errors at the level of the hands (frequently one more finger can be counted) and leaves some areas of the image blurred.

Too bad, because since it was Elon Musk we almost believed it.