Elon Musk, Meloni and surrogacy as a universal crime

Yesterday, surprisingly, on the road that took him to Paris this morning, Elon Musk has landed in Rome: he stayed a few hours in all. The images of his white Tesla stuck in traffic went around the world: he met Minister Tajani and then Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, ate in a well-known restaurant and then did an interview from one of the famous terraces in the historic centre, posting the photo with the comment in Italian “how beautiful you are Rome”.

The objective of the Italian stage is not known: if there are industrial investments in sight or if it was just courtesy or diplomacy. Time will tell. The official report reports that Meloni and Musk talked about innovation, artificial intelligence, European rules and birth rates. The birth rate is in fact a crucial issue for Musk, who at least a couple of times on Twitter has expressed concern about the drop in births in Italy, saying that “it is disappearing”.

He is doing everything to counter this trend. Even personally. He had one first child in 2002, who died within weeks of a genetic disease; then with in vitro fertilization in 2004, twins arrivede 3 more in 2006; after the separation from his first wife, another marriage and several relationships, he had 4 other children, two from the singer Grimes and two from the director of operations of her startup Neuralink. The chronicles have always focused on the very strange names chosen for newborns, sequences of letters and numbers containing specific messages, but this is not the only element to underline. the eighth child, the second from Grimes, which is called Exa Dark Sideræl Muskwas obtained through surrogacy, i.e. the rented uterus.

It is a practice that the draft law of the Brothers of Italy just dismissed by the Constitutional Affairs Commission of the Chamber considers “a universal crime”, that is punishable even if committed abroad, with imprisonment of up to two years. Good to know, just in case someone thought of giving Musk honorary citizenship. With the law of the Brothers of Italy he would end up in jail.