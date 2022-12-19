Elon Musk he will resign. He will no longer be the head of Twitterthe company he bought just two months ago for $44 billion.

The entrepreneur entrusted this decision to a survey launched on the platform.

“Should I step down as head of Twitter?” Musk asked his folks 122 million followers. And then he added: “I will respect the result of this poll.”

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

More than 17 million users voted. 57.5% said they were in favor of the resignation.

In the hours in which the poll took place, Musk wrote other tweets.

“Those who crave power are the ones who least deserve it” wrote the entrepreneur. And then he added: “As the saying goes, be careful what you wish for, it could come true”.

Musk also announced that, after the resignation poll, he will launch another one that will concern Twitter rules, adding: “I apologize, it won’t happen again.” It is not clear whether the one on the policy will, in fact, the last question he will propose on the fate of the platform. Certainly many have criticized the continuous ‘poll‘ who have guided the governance of the platform.

Indeed, Musk has relied on polls several times in the past to address controversial decisions. “Voice of the people, voice of God”wrote the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX when Twitter users said they were in favor of the readmission on the social network of former president Donald Trump.

And again, more recently, Musk readmitted – following another poll he had personally launched – the accounts of journalists suspended with the accusation of having somehow facilitated the tracking of his movements, especially of his private jet. “The people have spoken” wrote the entrepreneur in this case, again referring to a popular sovereignty that cannot be questioned. Not even from the owner of the social network.

If Elon Musk says he will respect the outcome of the survey, in short, we have to believe him. However the purchase of Twitter itself was propitiated by the response of users to one of his questions. Last March 25, a few days before formulating his offer, Musk wrote: “Freedom of speech is essential for the proper functioning of a democracy. Do you think Twitter strictly adheres to this principle?”

Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2022

Does anyone remember that, beyond the recent survey, Musk was already planning to leave his seat to another person. Last November 16, during a testimony in court-discussing his hefty compensation as CEO of Tesla-Musk said: “I’m planning to reduce the time I spend on Twitter and I’m looking for someone to lead the company in my place ”.

And now, if Musk really steps down, who will take his place? And who, above all, will be able to deal with the entrepreneur’s moods on a daily basis? The CEO in office before Musk arrived, Parag Agrawal, seemed to have found a good feeling with the entrepreneur in the early stages of the acquisition. But shortly after he was brutally swept away, as told by the private messages that the two have exchanged in recent months.

“The question is not to find a CEO – Musk wrote in these hours – but to find one who is able to keep Twitter alive. Nobody wants this job, there is no successor”.

You must like pain a lot. One catch: you have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

And to those who jokingly asked him to entrust him with the leadership of the social network at no cost, Musk replied: “You must be a masochist. You will have to invest your life savings in Twitter which has been on the fast track to bankruptcy since last May. Do you still want the job?”.

On October 26, Elon Musk arrived smiling at the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, with a sink in his arms. He wanted to symbolically communicate that he considered himself the last resort for the survival of the company, and therefore of the social network. “To throw the kitchen sink“, they say in the jargon. After two months, even that sink fell apart.