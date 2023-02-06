Home Technology Elon Musk offers Internet Starlink to Italy
Technology

Elon Musk offers Internet Starlink to Italy

by admin
Elon Musk offers Internet Starlink to Italy

A tweet. One of many shared yesterday by Elon Musk. But with a couple of peculiarities. The first is that the tweet was in Italian. The second is that it advertised Starlink’s internet connection in Italy right during Tim’s down. The head of Starlink (and of Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX) did not miss the opportunity to promote his high-speed internet service during the disruption that hit the most used provider in Italy.

A tweet with a screenshot from the Italian site of Starlink, with an active promotion for the activation of the service, and a map with the coverage areas to guarantee the service also to the more inland and rural areas.

Then a clarification, this time in English: “I just posted Starlink.com in Italian for those people who in Italy wish to have it for primary or backup connectivity”. Clarification arrived in response to a user who linked to him the news of Tim’s downtime which was broadcast in the international media.

That Musk was taking advantage of the problems of the Italian telco to advertise himself was immediately clear. Starlink has been active in Italy since last May. Musk’s tweet (which many interpreted as an announcement) was only shared at the right time for him.

Impossible to know at the moment with what effects. Andrea Stroppa, a computer scientist close to Elon Musk, clarified a few minutes later that it was a marketing strategy: “Starlink works perfectly. Tim has numerous problems and does not work in many areas of the country. It’s a good time to switch to Starlink, especially for those living outside the big cities.” And a link to order the kit. For the use of those who still had some doubts about Musk’s purpose.

See also  AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D cache allocation is unbalanced, some netizens pointed out that this has become a similar size core design

You may also like

Apple, an iPhone Ultra could arrive in 2024

Report: Half-Life 3 scrapped in 2015, Valve insider...

【TpGS 23】”Legend of Sword and Fairy VII” will...

Elon Musk offers Internet Starlink to Italy

Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Max, 2023) out-of-the-box...

Massive ransomware attack on Italy… Actually no

CrossfireX is shutting down

The fabulous song that David Guetta made with...

Four wind forced cooling! AORUS 17X Flagship i9...

75% of children aged between 6 and 9...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy