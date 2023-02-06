A tweet. One of many shared yesterday by Elon Musk. But with a couple of peculiarities. The first is that the tweet was in Italian. The second is that it advertised Starlink’s internet connection in Italy right during Tim’s down. The head of Starlink (and of Tesla, Twitter and SpaceX) did not miss the opportunity to promote his high-speed internet service during the disruption that hit the most used provider in Italy.

A tweet with a screenshot from the Italian site of Starlink, with an active promotion for the activation of the service, and a map with the coverage areas to guarantee the service also to the more inland and rural areas.





Then a clarification, this time in English: “I just posted Starlink.com in Italian for those people who in Italy wish to have it for primary or backup connectivity”. Clarification arrived in response to a user who linked to him the news of Tim’s downtime which was broadcast in the international media.

That Musk was taking advantage of the problems of the Italian telco to advertise himself was immediately clear. Starlink has been active in Italy since last May. Musk’s tweet (which many interpreted as an announcement) was only shared at the right time for him.

Impossible to know at the moment with what effects. Andrea Stroppa, a computer scientist close to Elon Musk, clarified a few minutes later that it was a marketing strategy: “Starlink works perfectly. Tim has numerous problems and does not work in many areas of the country. It’s a good time to switch to Starlink, especially for those living outside the big cities.” And a link to order the kit. For the use of those who still had some doubts about Musk’s purpose.