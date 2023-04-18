Elon Musk reveals his AI: “TruthGpt will have no leftist bias and will discover the origin of the Universe”

Elon Musk has revealed his AI plans. In an interview with Fox News he said he was working on a project called “TruthGPT”. The goal? “Seek the maximum truth” with a new way of designing AI. Because the existing ones, according to him, do not include sufficient guarantees.

“I’m about to launch something called Truth GPT or an AI that seeks the ultimate truth and tries to understand the nature of the universe,” he explained. Truth is also the name that Donald Trump, for whom Musk has never hidden his admiration, gave to his social network after being kicked out of Twitter and Facebook in 2016 after the Capitol Hill events.

Musk, number one of Twitter, Tesla, SpaceX and Neuralink believes that this is the “best way” to ensure the safety of humanity. The reason lies in his millenarian convictions. Because “an AI that cares to understand the universe would never think of wiping out humanity, since humanity is part of the universe”.

An ideal artificial intelligence (his) that would behave like humans. Several specialized media had already reported that Musk was investing in the field of artificial intelligence. In March, he founded a new company specializing in this field, called X.AI and based in Nevada.

The case Elon Musk founded a new startup: what we know about X.Ai so far by Archangel Rociola

April 17, 2023



According to the Financial Times, this new company should compete with OpenAI, the Californian startup that designed ChatGPT, a latest generation artificial intelligence capable of interacting with human beings and producing any type of text on request.

The success of Chatgpt, since its release in late November, has sparked a rush for this technology. Capable of enormous potential, and of attracting billions of investments as Microsoft did with OpenAi. Back in February, Musk hinted at his intentions by tweeting: “What we need is TruthGPT.” Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, before leaving the company in 2018. He then exited. On a collision course with the other founders who didn’t want to give him the reins of the company.

Artificial intelligence The appeal of Musk and a thousand experts: “Stop the development of ChatGpt, we risk epochal upheavals” by Archangel Rociola

March 29, 2023



Musk has since lashed out at OpenAi accusing it of two things: of developing AI with leftist bias; and to create an instrument capable of destroying humanity. Her artificial intelligence, which could see the light in the coming months, evidently not. The challenge to OpenAi appears more political than technological.