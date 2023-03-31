You can hate or love. But the numbers say that it must definitely be ‘followed’. Elon Musk is now the person with the most followers on Twitter. Overtaking against Barack Obamaformer US president, took place on March 30, when Musk exceeded 133 million followers.

Elon Musk bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars on October 27, 2022, at the end of a controversial negotiation which – for better or for worse – gave the entrepreneur even more visibility.

The portrait Being Elon Musk (and tweeting 5,000 times a year): gaffes, jokes and provocations by mr. Tesla by Emanuele Capone

September 19, 2021



When he bought Twitter, Musk had just under 100 million followers on social media. And he was the richest man on the planet. Now he is the most followed on the platform but in terms of wealth he was recently surpassed by Bernard Arnault.

Last February, several American news sites – including The Verge and Platformer – reported an anomalous functioning of the Twitter algorithm, which allegedly showed users more tweets from Musk than usual. An unusual favouritism, apparently triggered by the ‘flop’ of a published tweet by the entrepreneur on Super Bowl night. The views of that message, 9 million in all, were significantly lower than those received by the tweet written on the same occasion by US President Joe Biden.

An unacceptable ‘defeat’ for Musk, which forced the platform to run for cover.