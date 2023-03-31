Home Technology Elon Musk surpasses Obama: he is the most followed on Twitter
Technology

Elon Musk surpasses Obama: he is the most followed on Twitter

by admin
Elon Musk surpasses Obama: he is the most followed on Twitter

You can hate or love. But the numbers say that it must definitely be ‘followed’. Elon Musk is now the person with the most followers on Twitter. Overtaking against Barack Obamaformer US president, took place on March 30, when Musk exceeded 133 million followers.

Elon Musk bought Twitter for 44 billion dollars on October 27, 2022, at the end of a controversial negotiation which – for better or for worse – gave the entrepreneur even more visibility.

The portrait

Being Elon Musk (and tweeting 5,000 times a year): gaffes, jokes and provocations by mr. Tesla

by Emanuele Capone

When he bought Twitter, Musk had just under 100 million followers on social media. And he was the richest man on the planet. Now he is the most followed on the platform but in terms of wealth he was recently surpassed by Bernard Arnault.

Last February, several American news sites – including The Verge and Platformer – reported an anomalous functioning of the Twitter algorithm, which allegedly showed users more tweets from Musk than usual. An unusual favouritism, apparently triggered by the ‘flop’ of a published tweet by the entrepreneur on Super Bowl night. The views of that message, 9 million in all, were significantly lower than those received by the tweet written on the same occasion by US President Joe Biden.

An unacceptable ‘defeat’ for Musk, which forced the platform to run for cover.

Being Elon Musk, the complete series: life, secrets and dark sides of a visionary

news/elon_musk_supera_obama_e_il_piu_seguito_su_twitter-394415170/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_394416191&mode=embed&bcplayer=true&fromch=www.repubblica.it”>

See also  The science fiction "Three-Body Problem" sparked the cosmic craze. How are the five deep-space probes of human beings doing? | Big vision

You may also like

Scorza (Privacy Guarantor): “Against OpenAI and ChatGpt emergency...

Xbox Series X: Diablo IV bundle confirmed

Founder’s daughter Meng Wanzhou gets chief role

Spectrum Commodore 64 ZX Sinclair

No loss of Leica, explosive performance, less money:...

ZV-E1: With the design of the new vlog...

Elon Musk surpasses Obama: he is the most...

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is exclusive to...

Sonos Era 300: Here’s the WiFi speaker with...

NVIDIA DLSS 3 overturned!? “Forza Horizon 5” update...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy