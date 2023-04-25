Elon Musk threatens to sue Xbox and Microsoft – Gamereactor

It’s no longer possible to share screenshots or videos on Twitter directly from Xbox, after the two companies clashed over the underlying API that enabled the feature. That’s what Microsoft, Xbox, and everyone else who uses it should pay now based on the internal changes Twitter has made to its services and solutions. Unsurprisingly, many people are reluctant to pay for something that was previously free.

This prompted Microsoft to hit the brakes and stop using Twitter’s API entirely, affecting more than just Xbox’s share functionality. On their website, you can now read the following:

“Starting April 25, 2023, multi-platform Smart campaigns will no longer support Twitter.

From April 25, 2023, you will not be able to:

Access your Twitter account through our social management tool

Create and manage drafts or tweets

View past tweets and interactions

schedule a tweet

Other social media outlets such as Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn will continue to be available.

That has rattled Twitter chief Elon Musk, who claims Microsoft used Twitter data to train the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT, and is now threatening that he willprosecuteThe company.

What do you think about Twitter starting to charge for its API, and is Elon right to be critical of Microsoft?