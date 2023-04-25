Home » Elon Musk threatens to sue Xbox and Microsoft – Gamereactor
Technology

Elon Musk threatens to sue Xbox and Microsoft – Gamereactor

by admin
Elon Musk threatens to sue Xbox and Microsoft – Gamereactor

It’s no longer possible to share screenshots or videos on Twitter directly from Xbox, after the two companies clashed over the underlying API that enabled the feature. That’s what Microsoft, Xbox, and everyone else who uses it should pay now based on the internal changes Twitter has made to its services and solutions. Unsurprisingly, many people are reluctant to pay for something that was previously free.

This prompted Microsoft to hit the brakes and stop using Twitter’s API entirely, affecting more than just Xbox’s share functionality. On their website, you can now read the following:

“Starting April 25, 2023, multi-platform Smart campaigns will no longer support Twitter.

From April 25, 2023, you will not be able to:
Access your Twitter account through our social management tool
Create and manage drafts or tweets
View past tweets and interactions
schedule a tweet

Other social media outlets such as Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn will continue to be available.

That has rattled Twitter chief Elon Musk, who claims Microsoft used Twitter data to train the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT, and is now threatening that he willprosecuteThe company.

What do you think about Twitter starting to charge for its API, and is Elon right to be critical of Microsoft?

Musk is really upset!

See also  Dominant position in search engines, confirmed the fine of over 4 billion for Google

You may also like

Little Did I Know That, The Podcast: Smart...

Insert Music (Post, Reel, Story)

Little Did I Know That, The Podcast: Smart...

Diablo IV’s final PC specs have been revealed

New Mercedes E-Class: Selfie with stars

iPhone 15 Ultra custom Sensor exposed! The cost...

Air purifier for small rooms & Homekit: Smartmi...

Space, another private launch to the moon fails

3 Reasons Why Used Androids Are Falling Out...

Stat of the week: where the money for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy