After getting his hands on Twitter, Elon Musk plans to crush its workforce.

The entrepreneur attended a meeting with his consultants – including David Sacksformer PayPal executive – to plan the cut of at least 3,800 employeeswhich is half of the Twitter staff.

While giving a show on Twitter – arguing with the writer Stephen King on the price to pay for the blue check – and to the celebrate the Halloween of Heidi Klum – where he presented himself in a warrior suit – Elon Musk was preparing his ax.

Musk, the sorcerer’s apprentice

by Riccardo Luna

The cuts, after all, were not a mystery. But initial estimates were lower: last October 31, three days after the change of ownership of the social, the Washington Post reported the intention of Musk and his “inner circle” to kill 25% of employees.

The media were expecting the layoffs to the point of falling, last October 28, in trap of two actors who have placed themselves in front of the Twitter headquarters, to San Francisco, with a box in his hands. Many believed they were two engineers just kicked out of Musk. The same entrepreneur, on Twitter, made fun of the story with a tweet that reported the shots of the two ‘pranksters’.

But there is little to laugh at for true employees of the social network. The cuts will affect several figures including engineers, lawyers and sales people. Those who work in the Twitter sales department can earn money even $ 300,000 a year.

Twitter revolution

How much would Musk make if all the blue ticks on Twitter paid $ 8 a month?

by Pier Luigi Pisa

Musk and his consultants also plan to revoke the employees’ authorization a work remotely “forever”as the previous CEO had established Parag Agrawal, dismissed together with the entire board of directors immediately after the purchase of the social network for 44 billion dollars. This move by the new ownership, according to some, would help thin the workforce further, as numerous employees could choose to leave the company.

