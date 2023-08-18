Elon Musk’s 4 Lies About Fighting Mark Zuckerberg

“Now Musk has no choice but to back down, not keep yet another promise and lose face”, this is how we wrote, last June 22, about the now impossible fight between the number one of Tesla and Mark Zuckerberg, imagining that the former would have tempted to “send everything upside down”. Which is exactly what happened.

The meeting will not take place, as Musk somehow confirmed on Twitter: “I want to thank Minister Sangiuliano for his kindness and willingness to organize an entertainment event, culture and charity in Italy – he wrote – We wanted to promote the history of ancient Rome with the support of experts and at the same time raise money for American veterans and children’s hospitals in Italy. Zuckerberg declined the offer because he is not interested in this approach”.

This final sentence is a liethe latest in a series of at least 4 that Musk has told on this topic in the last month and a half: we have collected them below, sorted by date.

The event Everything you need to know about the Musk-Zuckerberg meeting (which will never take place) August 14, 2023

I want to thank Minister Sangiuliano for his kindness and willingness to organize an entertainment, cultural and charity event in Italy. We wanted to promote the history of Ancient Rome with the support of experts and at the same time collect… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2023

“I’m in Palo Alto,” but it was in Cleveland

It all starts at the end of last June, precisely on the 22ndwhen Musk challenges Zuckerberg to a match: “I’m ready for a fight in the cage, if he feels like it”. He feels like it, replies “tell me where” and the ballet of declarations, denials, positions and quick about-faces begins.

Il June 30that 6.30 am Italian, Musk tweeted that “there are possibilities that (the meeting, ed) will take place at the Colosseum”, citing press sources according to which there would have been some contact with the Italian government. It’s the first liePalazzo Chigi denies it within a few hours.

Some chance fight happens in Colosseum — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

A month or so of silence follows, we arrive at August 6th and tick a possible date for the meeting: we talk about August 26th, is the first real concrete proposal and made by Zuckerberg. Musk refuses: “Maybe I need to have a little surgery,” he says. It’s the second lieand a week later he proves himself wrong.

In the Italian evening of August 14th, after (the day before) Zuckerberg had essentially called him a liar on Threads, Tesla’s number one goes on the counterattack. Verbal, of course: “I’m around Palo Alto, I’m coming to knock on your house, we fight in your garden and we send everything live”. This it’s the third lie, and it’s the biggest: on that day, Musk is not in Palo Alto but in Cleveland, 4 thousand kilometers away.

For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house. Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck my ?? actually answers the door, the fight is on! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 14, 2023

The last episode of the story took place on August 17thwith Musk’s tweet quoted at the outset, which ends with a dig at Zuckerberg: “He only wants to fight if the UFC organizes the fight.” It’s the fourth lie, because it wasn’t the creator of Facebook who brought the federation into the middle of this story: it was Musk, who on June 22, at the beginning of everything, spoke of the Las Vegas Octagon as a possible location for the meeting. And since this is a UFC-recognized regulatory arena, it was obvious the UFC needed to get involved.

So the curtain falls on this surreal summer hit, with Musk who says that “I’m always ready to fight anyway”. It is probably another lie, a bit like the one about “I spoke to Giorgia Meloni”. But we’ll never know that, and honestly it doesn’t matter.

@capoema

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

