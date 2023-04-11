On April 9, 2022, just days before making a $44 billion offer to buy Twitter, Elon Musk posted – and then deleted – a survey on his favorite social network. She asked her followers: “Shall we delete the ‘w’ of Twitter?”.

A year later, the entrepreneur did it for real.

On his official profile, followed by more than 134 million followers, Elon Musk has published a photo of the Twitter HQ signin San Francisco, from which – with a ruse – the letter ‘w’ was deleted.

Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted it background color. Problem solved! pic.twitter.com/1iFjccTbUq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2023

“The law in San Francisco requires us to display the Twitter name on the sign and doesn’t allow us to change it, so we painted the ‘w’ with the same background color. Problem solved!”.

“Titter”, in English, means to laugh in a decomposed way. But many, according to the comments that can be read under the image released by Musk, they associate this word with the female breast.





(afp)



“Are you maybe 5 years old?” wrote a user, evidently unaccustomed to the “stream of consciousness” – as Musk defined his tweets – that the entrepreneur entrusts to the platform every day. In an interview some time ago, Musk said verbatim: “I often write tweets directly from the bathroom, things like, ‘Oh this is funny,’ and post.”

Twitter has always been the favorite playground of the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. And now that the social network is about him, Musk can do what he wants. This was demonstrated on the day the acquisition of the platform was – finally – successful: Musk entered the company’s headquarters with a sink in his arm.

After posting the edited sign image, Musk surprised his followers with another ‘game’: for a few hours, in fact, it suddenly changed its name to Harry Bolz. Many have googled who the person mentioned by the entrepreneur was, with no luck. And this is due to the fact that “Harry Bolz”, according to the interpretation of many users, would be a name whose phonetics – in English – is close to that of two similar words referring to the male genitalia.

Musk later explained what he meant by his childish pun: “An advantage for companies and organizations that subscribe to Twitter is that they can change their name without losing the tick that verifies their identity. And this reduces the possibility of impostors carrying out their frauds.

The case Why doesn’t the New York Times want to pay Musk? by Pier Luigi Pisa

03 April 2023



Musk, we remember, he’s cracking down on companies who until today have enjoyed the blue check for free. The entrepreneur is now asking for a thousand dollars a month. And anyone who refuses to pay – like the New York Times – has already lost his badge.

And this is one of Musk’s many problems. Other than the sign of the headquarters of his social network.

The entrepreneur is having a hard time retaining those who invest on the platform. In a document that has escaped the company, we read that the value of Twitter today would be 20 billion dollars: less than half of the money it took to buy it.

The company’s finances could also take another hit. Some former Twitter executives, including former CEO Parag Agrawal, have filed a class action lawsuit against the platform. The former executives, fired by Musk in October 2022, claim more than $1 million – in reimbursement of expenses – from Twitter.

Social Musk fires Esther Crawford, the Twitter employee who slept in the office 01 March 2023



In short, Musk’s jokes are the result of a volcanic and irreverent personality, but in the case of the entrepreneur they constitute a precise strategy: shifting attention from the difficulties that the company has been going through since the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has been in charge.

They weren’t enough workforce cuts – practically halved – nor the income from new members a Twitter Blue – the monthly subscription to enjoy the blue check – to revive the fortunes of a social network which, from a financial point of view, appears dying.