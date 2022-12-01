“I expect the first Neuralink chip to be tested on a human within six months.” This was stated by Elon Musk, founder of the company, during an event in which the entrepreneur himself spoke of the future applications of the technology developed by Neuralink: restoring sight even in those who were born blind and repairing a broken spinal cord. “As miraculous as it may seem – Musk said to the timid applause of the people in the room – we plan to restore full body function to someone who has a severed spinal cord”.
