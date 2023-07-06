Home » Elon Musk’s reaction to “Zuckerberg’s Twitter”: shadow ban for Threads?
Elon Musk's reaction to "Zuckerberg's Twitter": shadow ban for Threads?

Elon Musk’s reaction to “Zuckerberg’s Twitter”: shadow ban for Threads?

In these hours there is no talk of anything else in the Tech world: Meta has launched the new social Threads and there are already 30 million users who in just one day have started to populate the virtual spaces created by Zuckerberg and his associates. The challenge to Twitter is far from hidden and it seems that the situation is not going down for Musk.

In fact, as a good number of people already expected starting from the moment of the launch of Threads (given what happened in the past on Twitter with Mastodon and not only), the first reports are starting to arrive relating to the fact that the social network of chirps it would be limiting the visibility of tweets linked to the competing platform.

More precisely, Linus Ekenstam of the Inside My Head newsletter published a tweet to this effect on July 6, 2023 (already seen over 38,000 times at the time of writing). The latter reads: “Twitter is shadow banning all tweets that push Threads“. Clearly there are no confirmations for the moment, but the fact that reports of this type are already starting to circulate clearly does not go unnoticed.

In any case, whether shadow bans are involved or not (Twitter hasn’t had a press office since Musk’s arrival, so there isn’t even anyone to ask for official explanations), Musk recently attacked Threads, suggesting that from his point of view it would be a “copy paste” of Twitter. Furthermore, the entrepreneur also stated that “it’s infinitely preferable to be attacked by strangers on Twitter, than to indulge in false happiness and hide the pain on Instagram“.

