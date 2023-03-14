Just last October, the Viennese e-car sharing provider Eloop completed a round of financing (we reported). Now the next investment follows, this time even in the millions. The young company intends to use the amount raised to expand and expand its fleets in Vienna and Munich. The startup offers a fleet of around 200 Teslas for car sharing.

Eloop: The founders of the car sharing startup about the new investment

Fleet scaling and expansion planned

For the first time, the Dutch investment group “The Sharing Group” (TSG) is on board as an investor. In the Netherlands, the investment group has already worked with a car sharing provider and has plenty of strategic experience in the shared mobility sector. ELOOP should now also benefit from this expertise – specifically in relation to the scaling of the fleet and the expansion into other cities. The existing investors around the European Super Angels Club, Lucky Car, W3 Partners, Zaid Al-Aifari, Bitpanda co-founder Christian Trummer and ex-ÖFB captain Andreas Ivanschitz are again involved.

“We are pleased to have found a partner who believes in our mission to make cities more livable, especially in these challenging times for the environment and the economy. Our solid business model and the tokenization of the Eloop fleet were convincing. With The Sharing Group, we also have a strategic mobility investor on board for the first time, which supports us with its expertise in scaling our e-car sharing services,” explains Leroy Hofer, CEO and co-founder of Eloop.

Eloop: Car sharing startup and Free Now start cooperation

Eloop achieved record sales in 2022

In addition to the core business of mobility, the startup also wants to further expand its blockchain division and offer it as a white label solution in the future. “Eloop is the first car-sharing provider whose journey sales can be shared with the help of a token. We sell our own token via our specially created platform. In the future, this model can also be purchased and offered by other mobility providers,” says Leroy Hofer.

According to the company, it already has a solid foundation for further expansion. Despite the energy crisis, global delivery difficulties and rising inflation, the e-car sharing provider reports record sales for 2022. Compared to the previous year, sales increased by 60 percent. According to Hofer, the company has fallen short of its own expectations, but has successfully mastered the numerous challenges of the past year. The young company has ambitious plans for 2023.