Embark on an Eerie Roguelike Adventure in Alkemi Games’ ‘An Ankou’

French Studio Alkemi Games to Release New Game “An Ankou” in Early Access on Steam

French indie game studio, Alkemi Games, best known for their popular title “Foretales,” has recently announced the launch date for their upcoming game, “An Ankou.” Set to be released in Early Access on Steam on August 17th, this highly anticipated roguelike takes players on a thrilling adventure through 19th-century Brittany.

In “An Ankou,” players assume the role of “Anku,” the servant of death and the last of the year, as described in a legend from French folklore. Reborn as one of the first three playable classes – Soldier, Apothecary, or Nun – players are tasked with returning to the world of the living, reincarnating souls, and guiding them to their final rest. However, this journey is far from easy, as players will encounter hordes of demons and must create equipment and gather resources in order to survive. Should Anku fail, he will have the opportunity to respawn and try again.

One of the standout features of “An Ankou” is its handcrafted open world, which is filled with random encounters and challenging bosses. The game’s combat system offers precise mechanics that immerse players in thrilling battles. Additionally, its compelling art style adds to the overall immersive experience.

To further enhance the gameplay experience, Alkemi Games has announced a roadmap for future content releases. In August, players can expect the first patch, along with the introduction of an additional class, the “Korrigan’s gold” system, which allows players to loot gold from defeated enemies. In September, the studio plans to release another update introducing a third class, the nun. Updates will continue to be released every two weeks leading up to the game’s full release.

“An Ankou” will be available for purchase on Steam for €4.99. With its unique gameplay mechanics, stunning visuals, and planned content updates, Alkemi Games aims to provide an engaging and thrilling experience for players. Gamers from around the world eagerly await the launch of “An Ankou” and the opportunity to embark on this captivating journey through French folklore.

