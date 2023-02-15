Lost Blade is an action-adventure game in which you play as a rebellious adventurer exploring the ancient Valley of Acrea with your partner Boji. Discover the hidden history of the Forgotten Valley and harness the power of three Acrean Metals to restore balance to this war-torn land.

main features:

Untold Stories: Embark on an unforgettable journey and discover the story of Yachin and its ancient heritage. Strip away the threads and unravel the ins and outs of what twisted a peaceful valley into a place of war and death. Use your discoveries to clear away the relics of the past and restore peace to this war-torn valley.

Precise battle control:The extremely smooth combat system allows you to react quickly and make accurate attacks, completely controlling the rhythm of the battle. Combat in this game involves anticipating the enemy’s attack and the instant reaction of the blade clash, which is a melee duel of life and death.

A Changing World:Change is part of your journey, and every victory leaves its mark on the world. Even if you die, time will continue to flow forward. Revisit the Land of Triumph to experience for yourself the difference you’ve made in the world. But beware! Your progress invites greater challenges.

Explore the Lost Valley:From overgrown city ruins, frozen caves, to rugged valleys, the world of Yachin is full of changeable appearances. Journey through a world in constant flux with your companions, reaching every corner as your adventure progresses.

Every expedition can get treasure. Find rare materials, recipes, weapons, relics of history, and beautiful locations.

Epic Boss Battles:Face the god-kings who destroyed the land in the past. Cleanse them of their legacy and free the land from the shadows of an old age. Harness their power and use it to unravel Yachin’s mysteries. New fields are waiting for you to open.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1621990/Stray_Blade/

Epic Games Store：https://store.epicgames.com/zh-Hant/p/stray-blade