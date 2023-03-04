Quick tip for PowerPoint 2016

This is possible with a small add-in that can be downloaded from the Office Add-In Store.

Instructions

The add-in can be found in the rather unknown Office add-in store. This can be called up directly in the respective Office application (Windows, Mac and Office Online). To do this, select the tab Insert and then in the area Add-Ins the Store out of.

Insert add-ins (screenshot by Julian Wagner)

The store will then open and you can search for the appropriate add-ins here. In our case it is the add-in Webviewer. Now all you have to do is get up Add to click.

Office-Add-In-Store (Screenshot von Julian Wagner)

In order to insert a website into your own presentation, you first select the desired slide, then you call the tab Insert up and then there My add-ins. Here you select the previously downloaded add-in. An object is now inserted on the corresponding slide with which you can integrate the desired website.

Webviewer Add-In (Screenshot von Julian Wagner)

To test the function, simply click on preview.

functional test

After a short test with ClassroomScreen, I unfortunately have to say that in some cases the use is only possible to a limited extent. Some widgets move poorly or not at all, while others react very sluggishly. widgets such as B. the volume measurement does not work at all. Unfortunately, the integration does not work with all websites either.

The integration of z. However, B. Learningssnacks works perfectly.