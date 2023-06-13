Embracer Group to close multiple studios and lay off workers – Gamereactor

Many of us are just laughing at the fact that the Embracer Group has acquired a ton of game studios over the past few years. This includes the Borderlands creators at Gearbox, the Tomb Raider team at Crystal Dynamics, 4A Games at Metro, and many other talented creators. However, this is not funny anymore.

Because Embracer Group co-founder and CEO Lars Wingefors published an open letter revealing that the company is going through some serious restructuring, starting today. Just in case you’re confused: restructuring is just a fancier word for layoffs and studio closures, which Wingefors explores in more depth in his letter:

“These actions will include, but are not limited to, closing or spinning off some studios, and terminating or suspending some ongoing game development projects. It will also include spending to reduce non-development costs, such as overhead and other operating expenses. Reduce third-party publishing , pay more attention to internal IP, and increase external funding for big-budget games.

He didn’t go into specifics, however, so we don’t know which studios will be most affected. Fortunately, Crystal Dynamics express They’re pretty safe, as co-development with Amazon’s new Tomb Raider game, as well as Perfect Dark, continues. Dambuster is definitely not going to be shut down, and thanks to Dead Island 2 being such a success, they’re getting ready to make a third zombie game. I highly doubt Aspyr and Saber Interactive’s troubled Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake is the same, but time will tell.

Get ready to hear about many closures and layoffs in the coming weeks and months, as several disappointing game releases and a massive last-minute failed partnership have cost Embracer billions.