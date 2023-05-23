EMEET Meeting Capsule buy cheap from 659€ (05/2023)

The EMEET Meeting Capsule is a video conferencing camera that features 8 microphones and a motorized 360° webcam to capture all participants in a room. A private mode guarantees privacy when needed. It is plug-and-play and compatible with common operating systems and applications such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts.

Activate the €100 immediate discount at Amazon and also use our voucherto select the video conferencing camera for only €659.05 available at Amazon.de.

Especially in the last few years we have noticed how the world of video conferencing has constantly developed. And in the future too, technologies that simplify communication will become more and more essential for our increasingly digital world of work. Today we want to take a closer look at that EMEET Meeting Capsule throw that should be able to improve video conferences with some clever features. The 360° video conference camera is available for 659,05€ on Amazon.de.

8 microphones for clear communication

Video conferences are supposed to make communication easier, but the reality is often different: echoing voices, the noise of the air conditioning system or the noise of chairs make the exchange difficult. It is therefore important that conference cameras use multiple microphones and improve intelligibility with the appropriate software and algorithms.

In the EMEET Meeting Capsule, these problems are attempted in combination 8 The microphone and one 10W speaker, including AI support. The noise from air conditioners or chairs, for example, should be suppressed while the human voice is amplified.

Motorized 360° camera

Video conferencing isn’t just about audio quality, it’s also about the visual experience. The Meeting Capsule is designed to thank motorized 360° rotation and up to 90° tilt automatically record all participants in a room. Autofocus technology helps that the active speaker is highlighted. According to the manufacturer, the whole thing is also suitable for larger rooms, one speaks of room sizes of 20-40 m².

Privacy compliance features

Although video conferencing is intended to promote openness and transparency, private conversations or consultations are sometimes necessary. The so-called private mode of the EMEET Meeting Capsule helps here. With the adjustable 360° webcam, the viewing angle can be reduced to 180°, 90° or even 0°. In 0° privacy mode, recording of video and audio is automatically disabled to protect privacy.

Ease of use and customization options

Even with all these functions, the Meeting Capsule has the operator in mind. She will with one USB cable and a USB-C to USB-A adapter delivered and should be ready for immediate use. In addition, the camera is supported by many common operating systems and works with them without any problems common conferencing solutions such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts. With the supplied remote control and EMEETLink software, screen display and viewing angles can be easily adjusted.