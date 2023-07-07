Emerging technologies and future impacts, the WEF 2023 report

The report “Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2023” of the World Economic Forum, in collaboration with Frontiers, brings together the perspectives of more than 90 academics, industry leaders and futurists from 20 countries around the world, to discover the technologies most likely to impact people and the planet in the coming three to five years.

The one proposed here is a summary edited by Sebastian Buckup, Head of Network and Partnerships, Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum

Technology is a “disturbing factor”, something that changes the context in which we live, work and play, redefines businesses and industries and which, today, could offer solutions for tackling complex planetary and social challenges (not without risks and “accounts payable”). The conditional is a must, given that possible futures depend on us.

Starting from a knowledge of what these emerging technologies are and what kind of scenarios they could open (or our imagination – and then action – they could enable) is a good starting point.

Sustainable aviation fuel

The aviation industry generates 2-3% of global CO2 emissions, but all regions of the world are set to experience large increases by 2050. Unlike many other industries, the weight-to-power ratio of batteries makes the electrification a challenge. This is where Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) comes into play.

Synthetic fuels are produced from biological sources such as biomass or non-biological sources such as CO2 and can be used with existing aviation infrastructure and equipment. Today SAFs meet around 1% of the aviation industry’s fuel demand, but this needs to increase to 13-15% by 2040 to help the sector reach net-zero emissions by 2050, the report reads.

Wearable plant sensors

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, world food production will need to increase by 70% by 2050 to feed a growing world population. Crop monitoring is a key part of achieving this goal.

Traditional soil analyzes and visual crop inspections are costly and time consuming, so we have moved on to monitoring through low-resolution satellite data and subsequently to drones and tractors equipped with sensors.

However, so-called micro-sized ‘needle sensors’ embedded in individual plants could collect vast amounts of data to improve plant health and increase agricultural productivity, according to the report. These devices monitor temperature, humidity and nutrient levels to help optimize crop yields, reduce water and fertilizer use and detect early signs of disease.

Sustainable computing

The exponential growth of artificial intelligence, cloud computing and other technologies requires a larger data center capacity, more powerful and more abundant. Data centers consume 1% of total electricity generation globally, but to power our increasingly data-hungry digital society, this percentage is set to rise.

According to the report, several technologies are emerging to realize the goal of zero-energy data centers. Among these, the use of water or dielectric fluid cooling (synthetic-based fluid specially formulated to dissipate heat), as well as technologies that reuse excess heat to heat buildings, hot water or for industrial processes.

Furthermore, AI-enabled systems can analyze and optimize energy use in real time, maximizing efficiency and performance – reducing energy consumption (a Google data center reduced consumption by 40% ).

Furthermore, make the data storage and processing infrastructure modular and demand-driven it means that systems such as cloud and edge computing can be distributed across multiple devices, systems and locations to optimize energy use.

generative AI among the most relevant emerging technologies

Generative AI models are fast becoming part of everyday life. Models use complex algorithms to recognize and use patterns in data. The recent introduction of AI-powered language models, such as ChatGPT, has already impacted life in schools, colleges and workplaces, but when used correctly, these tools can improve productivity and creative output.

But the Generative AI-powered technology goes beyond the production of written text, images and sound, with applications that include the drug design for specific medical conditions, architecture and engineering. NASA engineers are developing AI systems to create lightweight space tools, reducing development time and improving structural performance, for example.

Artificial intelligence in healthcare

Emerging AI-powered technologies and machine learning tools could help the global healthcare sector anticipate and better prepare for future pandemics or other challenges.

Such systems could help increase the efficiency of national and global health systems to address health crises and improve access to care. According to the report, innovations of this kind could also reduce waiting times for care by aligning treatment needs with available medical resources and increasing medical care (which, however, it must be said, does not solve the problem of staff shortage).

The benefits of AI in healthcare could be amplified in developing countries, which often lack sufficient infrastructure and personnel to provide widespread access to healthcare services.

Metaverse for Mental Health

The metaverse has caused a lot of hype, but we are still far from its realization. However, the virtual world can create shared digital spaces where people can meet socially and professionally.

Virtual environments open new opportunities to deliver mental health treatments, covering a range of telehealth applications, including prevention, diagnostics, therapy, education and research.

For example, several game platforms have already been created to help people with pathologies such as depression and anxiety or to encourage mindfulness and meditation, for example.

Phage designers

The human, animal and plant microbiomes host large communities of microbes that are critical to the health of each organism.

Recent advances in bioengineering allow scientists to design microbiomes to increase human and animal well-being and agricultural productivity.

The technology is based on phages, viruses that identify and infect specific types of bacteria with genetic informationreads the report. Bioengineers can reprogram a phage’s genetic information to pass genetic instructions to bacteria to change how they function, allowing for the detection and treatment of diseases associated with the microbiome.

Space omics

The human body is a collection of approximately 37.2 trillion cells that work together. To understand how microbiological processes like this work, scientists have developed a method called spatial omics, which combines advanced imaging techniques with sophisticated DNA sequencing processes to map biological processes at the molecular level.

Using space omics, scientists can observe intricate details of cellular architecture and biological processes that were previously unobservable, according to the report.

Flexible batteries

As electronic devices become more flexible, a more flexible type of battery is emerging to power them. Flexible batteries are made up of lightweight materials that can be twisted, stretched, bent into shape, and even coated on carbon-based materials such as carbon fiber.

These foldable, rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering growing markets, such as roll-up computer screens, smart clothing and wearable electronicsincluding health devices and biometric sensors, the report reads.

Flexible neural electronics

Brain-machine interfaces (BMI) allow direct communication between the brain and external computers. Until now the technology has relied on rigid electronics, limited by mechanical and geometric mismatch with brain tissue. But advances in flexible electronics and more biocompatible materials mean a less invasive experience for patients.

BMI-type technologies are already being used for treat patients with epilepsy and with prosthetic limbs that use electrodes to connect to the nervous system.

The full report “Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2023” is available on the World Economic Forum website

