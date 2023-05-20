Emilia Romagna, flood: Vodafone gives away unlimited Giga…

Emilia Romagna is experiencing a dramatic week due to torrential rains that have caused severe flooding in several provinces. The toll is of considerable damage and at least 9 victims. In this emergency scenario, Vodafone Italy wanted to demonstrate its closeness to the local population by launching initiatives to support its customers residing in areas affected by bad weather in Emilia Romagna.

In particular Vodafone is offering residents of Emilia Romagna unlimited Giga and 5G Priority Access, to ensure that they can communicate smoothly. The operator’s customers in the region have already received an SMS with all the details.

Vodafone: Unlimited Giga for residents of Emilia Romagna

The text messages have been sent to Vodafone customers in the provinces of Bologna, Forlì-Cesena, Ravenna and Rimini, starting from 18 May 2023. Those who are interested can activate the promotions by 31 May 2023for free.

I Unlimited gigs will be available for one week. Instead, those who already have a promotion with unlimited gigs will access the service for free 5G Priority Access for one month. 5G Priority Access allows you to have a faster and more stable connection on Vodafone’s 5G network, with benefits that depend on the offer already active on the customer’s SIM.

Offers will not automatically renewthus ensuring full transparency towards users.