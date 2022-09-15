Listen to the audio version of the article

The emissions generated by the technological component of companies are equal to those of a country like the United Kingdom. Not only that: in spite of what is thought, corporate devices pollute 1.5 / 2 times more than energy-consuming and bulky data centers. This is what emerges from “The green It revolution: A blueprint for CIOs to combat climate change”, edited by McKinsey. The study suggests practices that organizations could implement to reduce their impact on the environment.

How to improve the company device fleet

Most responsible for carbon emissions are end-user devices, not data centers, as is commonly thought. Devices such as laptops, tablets, smartphones and printers in use by employees globally generate 1.5 – 2.0 times more carbon emissions than data centers. On the other hand, smartphones have an average 2-year refresh cycle, 4-year laptops and 5-year printers, while servers are replaced on average every 5 years.

Emissions from corporate employee devices are set to increase 12.8 percent annually, according to the McKinsey study. To aggravate the situation we start working from home which contributes to multiplying the devices with their precious microchips. But there are solutions to improve the fleet of devices: 50-60% of emissions related to end-user devices can be addressed through changes from the point of view of procurement. “First of all, you can begin to include the environmental impact in the criteria for choosing between one device and another, favoring those with a lower impact with the same performance and including recycling clauses in the contracts, allocating the devices to recycling or to the market for refurbished »explains Andrea Del Miglio, McKinsey senior partner, one of the authors of the report. After all, 89% of organizations recycle less than 10% of their hardware. “Secondly, the number of devices per user can be minimized. Finally, it is possible to extend the life of some devices, while carefully evaluating the impact on user experience and productivity »adds Del Miglio.

It issues as much as the UK

The company’s technology is responsible for the emission of about 350-400 Mt CO2e (million tons of CO2 equivalent gases), equal to about 1% of total greenhouse gas emissions globally – about half of what they emit. aviation or shipping, and the equivalent of the total carbon emitted by the whole of the UK.

In particular, the communications, media and services sector is the one that contributes most to technology-related greenhouse gas emissions compared to other sectors. McKinsey’s analysis took into consideration only the IT sector of the companies and only the indirect emissions generated by the energy purchased and consumed by the company (Scope 2 according to the Greenhouse Gas Protocol) and which are generated by the value chain of the company ( Scope 3). Therefore, both direct emissions produced by the activity of an organization (Scope 1) that will be the subject of another study are excluded.