Technology

by admin
As evidenced by a study by Skebby.itthe rise of messaging has resulted in a significant increase in emoji usage.

Created at the end of the last century for the first Japanese mobile telephony customers, emojis were then rethought with the birth of the iPhone and then spread with the sending of text messages on all platforms, until their definitive affirmation with the arrival of the instant messaging and social media.

emoji

If initially they were used to express emotions and moods in communications with friends or family, emojis have also gained a prominent place in business conversations over time. In fact, according to a recent survey by Skebby.it, 42% of those interviewed state that they also use emojis when sending messages and e-mails to colleagues and 3% say they also do so in e-mails to customers and business partners.

It goes without saying that with good penetration even in the professional world, emojis can only be used extensively in the private sphere and, in fact, the survey shows that as many as 77% use them in conversations with family and even 84% in communications with friends, while just 7% say they never use emojis.

SMS digital marketing

Domitilla Cortelletti, Marketing Manager of Skebby.it
Mobile messaging has gradually taken on a very important role in the business world too, where today it is widely used to communicate efficiently with colleagues, customers and suppliers, therefore, it is not surprising how emojis have gradually become part of conversations as well of work.
SMS, for example, are experiencing a second youth in the professional field, where today they are widely used to send appointment reminders, shipping confirmations, temporary passwords, marketing communications and much more, and even in these contexts emojis can be used in many cases useful for making messages more engaging and effective.

