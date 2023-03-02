Home Technology Emotn N1 Portable Projector!Supports 500 lumens brightness and is authorized by Netflix｜Projector Information
Portable projectors can be carried around and used everywhere. It sounds very convenient, but in fact, many times the picture effect is not as ideal due to insufficient brightness. Friends who have bought it believe that they have experienced it. Recently, Amazon in Japan launched a smart portable projector called Emotn N1 with a brightness of 500 lumens. It is also the first product of its kind in the world to be officially authorized by Netflix. You can already use the built-in Netflix app once you turn it on, so you don’t need to worry about the future. Update support issues, but also has YouTube, PrimeVideo App, plus WiFi streaming and HDMI input, the basic gameplay is complete. Emotn N1 uses LED light source to ensure a maximum brightness of 500 lumens when projecting a 60-120-inch screen, surpassing many similar products in terms of data. The screen uses a Full HD resolution LCD panel, supports HDR10+, HLG HDR specifications, and is equipped with TOF Laser auto focus, automatic keystone correction function, built-in 2x5W speakers support Dolby Audio, and you can also connect Bluetooth speakers to get the best sound effect.

