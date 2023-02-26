The third edition of the event is scheduled for 24, 25 and 26 March in the CityLife district of Milan Emoving Days, based on the theme of electric mobility. The large exhibition area will also offer the opportunity to test any electric vehicle (ebikes, scooters, cargo bikes, motorcycles, scooters and microcars). Press release.

Emoving Days 2023: great anticipation for the trio,

between confirmations and news

Strengthened by the success of the first two editions, the Emoving Days are preparing for the trio, this time in a new spring guise. The appointment, which has now become a point of reference for the electric and urban mobility sector, involves operators in the sector and the final public in a virtuous circle. The dates to mark on your agenda for this year are 24, 25 and 26 March, while the location is reconfirmed as the CityLife district in Milan, one of the best known and most popular in the whole city, with an average of 80,000 visitors during the weekend and 400 thousand monthly. Due to its iconicity and visibility, as well as the spaces available to exhibitors, it is the ideal place for the event.

Since the first edition in 2021, the Emoving Days have been supported by the patronage of the Municipalities that hosted the event, as they are considered a point of contact between citizens and the activities that take place inside the administrative buildings. To confirm this, important institutional figures took turns on stage who had the opportunity to discuss and outline the mobility of the future in a constructive dialogue. Among all, the intervention of the mayor of Milan should be remembered Joseph Sala. Also for the third edition, the event will be sponsored by the Municipality of Milan and will see the involvement of other important companies and associations operating in the sector, including ANCMA.

Many confirmations and various news

This year the Emoving Days will open the season of events related to eMobility and will be an indispensable opportunity for companies, operators, citizens and associations ready to discuss issues related to urban mobility.

The format that thrilled the public in the first two editions is confirmed, but will see further important evolutions. In addition to the exhibition area, which this year will extend into three zones to cover the entire park area, there will be opportunities for interaction and fun, thanks also to the tests of scooters, eBikes, cargo bikes, motorcycles, scooters and microcars. In particular, for these last three types of vehicles, the area dedicated to the start of the tests will have a particularly suitable new location, with immediate access to the routes and strategic proximity to the exhibition spaces.

Once again this year it will be possible to test the various types of vehicles on the three official routes defined by Emoving Days and uploaded to the komoot app, route partner of the event: from the simplest and fastest stretches to the longest and most varied routes, sportsmen and enthusiasts will the possibility of testing and understanding the potential of the means, appreciating their characteristics in different contexts. In particular, there are three itineraries created in which the various test drives can be carried out:

• “Urban Citylife” of 3.54 km, a tour of the streets around CityLife, passing near the Fiera di Milano and Vigorelli, the historic Milanese velodrome, the scene of epic cycling challenges;

• “Around the City” of 8.73 km, a tour in the heart of the Lombard capital, with the crossing of some of the symbolic places such as the Sempione Park, the Arco della Pace and the Castello Sforzesco;

• “Mtb Monte Stella Hills” of 9.90 km, a route in western Milan passing by Casa Milan, Parco del Portello and arriving on Mount Stella, one of the most popular places for Milanese sportsmen.

As for the 2022 edition, on Sunday morning there will be the “Brompton Ride”, a tour of the most beautiful and fascinating neighborhoods of the Lombard capital on the saddle of the London brand’s folding vehicles: a route that will start from CityLife, to navigate the streets of the city center with arrival in front of the Castello Sforzesco.

Great expectations also for the Electric Custom Contest, which will see some of the most important Italian designers and customizers who have chosen to develop electric vehicles compete against each other. These models will be on display in Piazzale Elsa Morante under the three towers of CityLife and will be voted on by enthusiasts over the three days. There will be more rallies and special events to be announced in the coming weeks.

Emoving Business Day, a day dedicated to B2B

Among the great novelties of the third edition, the birth of the Emoving Business Day (EMBD) on Friday 24 March, a day dedicated to operators in the sector (companies, shopkeepers, institutions, administrators, associations and journalists), including round tables, training clinics , market analysis and mutual comparison. Institutions will be involved, some top figures in the public administration, reference entities for the entire two-wheeler industry such as ANCMA and key figures in eMobility. Many important specialized shops will also be invited who will be able to participate free of charge and with other special benefits in the various workshops and seminars, with the possibility of meeting the companies in the exhibition village, open from Friday.

The meetings and workshops will feature prominent speakers and guests and will concern strategic topics for the sector: urban mobility policies of the municipality of Milan and beyond, market analysis and data, insights and perspectives of sharing, best practices, training and updating for specialized points of sale, methods and codes of communication, important case histories in the eMobility sector and much more.

The ideal location to host all the meetings will be the Anteo cinema, inside the CityLife Shopping District, with large spaces and available to all operators accredited to the Emoving Business Day. The schedule of meetings and all the names of the speakers will be announced in the next days.

A carbon neutral event

Finally, also this year the Emoving Days renew their environmental commitment, confirming their desire to be a carbon neutral event: not only by limiting the production of waste as much as possible and by promoting the responsible use of water, but also by carefully analyzing the indirect impact of the event. With the collaboration of the Department of Environmental Sciences and Policies of the University of Milan, the CO2 emissions produced will be accurately calculated, in order to offset them with the purchase of certified carbon credits, generated by projects with a positive environmental impact and social.

Appointment, therefore, on 24, 25 and 26 March, to discover the future of electric and urban mobility up close, becoming not only witnesses but protagonists of its evolution.

– Website Emoving Days

