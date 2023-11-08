Empires & Ashes Expansion Pack for Age of Wonders 4 Officially Launched on PS5 Simplified Chinese Version

H2 Interactive Releases Expansion Pack “Empires & Ashes” for PS5 Simplified Chinese Version of Age of Wonders 4

The highly anticipated expansion pack “Empires & Ashes” for the PS5 Simplified Chinese version of Paradox Interactive’s strategy game Age of Wonders 4 is set to be officially launched on the PlayStation store today (8th). This expansion pack, supported in Simplified Chinese and English, promises to take players on an epic journey filled with new features and challenges.

In the Age of Wonders 4: Empires & Ashes expansion, players can look forward to fusing magic and steel to create powerful weapons of war. Additionally, they can ravage the Kingdom of Godir with the ruthless Reaper culture and besiege cities with cannons and war machines. The expansion also includes the opportunity to unlock the secret of the power seal, conquer the sea of stars, and seek new victories.

The expansion pack boasts a range of exciting features, including the Predator Culture, which uses conquest and raiding as the fuel for its industrial power, along with the ability to push forward at all costs. The expansion also introduces the Bird Form, four new magic books, a new Power Seal Victory Mechanic, two new story missions, new Ancient Wonders and Invader Spawn Spots, new wildlife units and mounts, and 6 new music tracks to further immerse players in the fantasy world of Age of Wonders 4.

Players who have already purchased the Age of Wonders 4: Premium Edition or the Age of Wonders 4: Expansion Pass can enjoy the expansion pack for free, adding even more value to their gaming experience.

With the release of the “Empires & Ashes” expansion pack, players can expect an enhanced gaming experience with new challenges and features to keep them entertained for hours on end. Whether they are a seasoned veteran or a newcomer to the game, this expansion pack offers something for everyone to enjoy.

Share this: Facebook

X

